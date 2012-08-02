版本:
<p>Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning react after winning the women's pair rowing final at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning react after winning the women's pair rowing final at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke sail before the fifth race of the men's 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke sail before the fifth race of the men's 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Residents ride on makeshift rafts during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. Typhoon Saola (Gener) is likely to stay in Philippine territory until Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday, and the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Council said the death toll from Gener stood at 12 and one person was reported missing. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents ride on makeshift rafts during a heavy downpour along a flooded street in Malabon, Metro Manila August 1, 2012. Typhoon Saola (Gener) is likely to stay in Philippine territory until Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday, and the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Council said the death toll from Gener stood at 12 and one person was reported missing. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Orthodox Jews in rain ponchos wait for the beginning of the 12th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 1, 2012. More than 90,000 Orthodox Jews are expected to gather at the stadium for the event which involves speeches, singing and dancing, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Orthodox Jews in rain ponchos wait for the beginning of the 12th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 1, 2012. More than 90,000 Orthodox Jews are expected to gather at the stadium for the event which involves speeches, singing and dancing, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>Madonna performs on stage during her MDNA tour at the National Stadium in Warsaw August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Madonna performs on stage during her MDNA tour at the National Stadium in Warsaw August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Japan's Sayaka Sato falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against Denmark's Tine Baun during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Japan's Sayaka Sato falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against Denmark's Tine Baun during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Lebanese officer cadets throw their hats in the air as they celebrate their graduation, on the 67th Army Day, at a military academy in Fayadyeh, near Beirut, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dalati Nohra/Handout</p>

Lebanese officer cadets throw their hats in the air as they celebrate their graduation, on the 67th Army Day, at a military academy in Fayadyeh, near Beirut, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dalati Nohra/Handout

<p>Men perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Men perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Men, dressed as Indians, eat after dancing during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo of Guzman in Managua July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Men, dressed as Indians, eat after dancing during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo of Guzman in Managua July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Prabowo Subianto, retired Indonesian army general and the leading presidential hopeful, listens during a question and answer session after his lecture in Singapore August 1, 2012. Just over 14 years ago, Subianto was one of Indonesia's most reviled men, accused of kidnapping, human rights abuses and a coup attempt. Now, the former general has emerged as the most popular candidate for president. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Prabowo Subianto, retired Indonesian army general and the leading presidential hopeful, listens during a question and answer session after his lecture in Singapore August 1, 2012. Just over 14 years ago, Subianto was one of Indonesia's most reviled men, accused of kidnapping, human rights abuses and a coup attempt. Now, the former general has emerged as the most popular candidate for president. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>(L to R) Germany's Judith Arndt, Kristin Armstrong of the U.S and Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya rest while waiting for the victory ceremony after the women's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. Arndt finished second, Armstrong placed first and Zabelinskaya came in third. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

(L to R) Germany's Judith Arndt, Kristin Armstrong of the U.S and Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya rest while waiting for the victory ceremony after the women's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. Arndt finished second, Armstrong placed first and Zabelinskaya came in third. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Metropolitan Police arrest a suspected drug addict in downtown Sao Paulo August 1, 2012. The Justice of Sao Paulo issued an injunction on Tuesday that prevents military police from arresting drug addicts on the streets. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Metropolitan Police arrest a suspected drug addict in downtown Sao Paulo August 1, 2012. The Justice of Sao Paulo issued an injunction on Tuesday that prevents military police from arresting drug addicts on the streets. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Members of the Greece's far right Golden Dawn party hand out boxes of milk to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Members of the Greece's far right Golden Dawn party hand out boxes of milk to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Youths sleep on a road median early morning in Karachi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Youths sleep on a road median early morning in Karachi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta listens to an interpreter while Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak (L) addresses the media at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv August 1, 2012. Israel told Panetta on Wednesday that time was running out for a peaceful settlement to the nuclear dispute with Iran because sanctions and tough talk over possible military action were failing to sway Tehran. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta listens to an interpreter while Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak (L) addresses the media at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv August 1, 2012. Israel told Panetta on Wednesday that time was running out for a peaceful settlement to the nuclear dispute with Iran because sanctions and tough talk over possible military action were failing to sway Tehran. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

<p>Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Jennifer Saravia (R) grieves next to a memorial outside the apartment where her brother Leonardo Saravia and another man were shot on Wednesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York August 1, 2012. Mario Mejia, 28, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene while Leonardo Saravia, 24, suffered shots to the legs and was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he later died. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Jennifer Saravia (R) grieves next to a memorial outside the apartment where her brother Leonardo Saravia and another man were shot on Wednesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York August 1, 2012. Mario Mejia, 28, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene while Leonardo Saravia, 24, suffered shots to the legs and was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he later died. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Islamic faithful walk past the blood-stained pavement outside the entrance of the Es Salam mosque as they leave afternoon prayers in Montauban, near Toulouse, August 1, 2012. Two pig heads and blood were discovered Thursday morning outside the mosque according to municipal authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

Islamic faithful walk past the blood-stained pavement outside the entrance of the Es Salam mosque as they leave afternoon prayers in Montauban, near Toulouse, August 1, 2012. Two pig heads and blood were discovered Thursday morning outside the mosque according to municipal authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>South Korea's Jinsun Jung celebrates his victory against Seth Kelsey of the U.S. at the end of their men's epee individual bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

South Korea's Jinsun Jung celebrates his victory against Seth Kelsey of the U.S. at the end of their men's epee individual bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A worker collects salt at the Ston Saltworks site in Ston, south Croatia, July 31, 2012. The Ston Saltworks are the oldest and best preserved salt works from Mediterranean history, with technique dating from the time of the Republic of Dubrovnik. As the production method has not changed from manual salt production in the Middle Ages, the salt works have become a tourist attraction. Salt at Ston Saltworks is gathered by locals and volunteers every summer between July and September. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A worker collects salt at the Ston Saltworks site in Ston, south Croatia, July 31, 2012. The Ston Saltworks are the oldest and best preserved salt works from Mediterranean history, with technique dating from the time of the Republic of Dubrovnik. As the production method has not changed from manual salt production in the Middle Ages, the salt works have become a tourist attraction. Salt at Ston Saltworks is gathered by locals and volunteers every summer between July and September. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

