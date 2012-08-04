版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 13:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A man looks at a destroyed Syrian Army tank in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man looks at a destroyed Syrian Army tank in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. more

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A man looks at a destroyed Syrian Army tank in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic more

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A resident of a campsite known as "Romneyville" walks past an unmanned security checkpoint as he leaves the camp, in downtown Tampa, Florida August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

A resident of a campsite known as "Romneyville" walks past an unmanned security checkpoint as he leaves themore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A resident of a campsite known as "Romneyville" walks past an unmanned security checkpoint as he leaves the camp, in downtown Tampa, Florida August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
3 / 24
<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 24
<p>An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a hospital in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a more

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a hospital in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>Germany's David Storl reacts after his throw in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Germany's David Storl reacts after his throw in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games amore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Germany's David Storl reacts after his throw in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 24
<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang </p>

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang provincmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
7 / 24
<p>South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match more

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 24
<p>An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para Mmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 24
<p>Eduardo Cisneros (L) and Luke Montgomery kiss on national "kiss-in" day at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hollywood, California, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Eduardo Cisneros (L) and Luke Montgomery kiss on national "kiss-in" day at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hollmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Eduardo Cisneros (L) and Luke Montgomery kiss on national "kiss-in" day at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hollywood, California, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
10 / 24
<p>A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City Amore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 24
<p>Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's teamore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 24
<p>Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting compmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
13 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with Wang Jiarui (L), the head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, in Pyongyang August 2, 2012 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with Wang Jiarui (L), the head of the International Liaison Deparmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with Wang Jiarui (L), the head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, in Pyongyang August 2, 2012 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on August 3, 2012. REUTERS

Close
14 / 24
<p>Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 24
<p>A girl jokes with her father by splashing water on him as he offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A girl jokes with her father by splashing water on him as he offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A girl jokes with her father by splashing water on him as he offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 24
<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dance during the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dance during the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo Aumore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dance during the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo August 3, 2012. REUTERS

Close
17 / 24
<p>Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 2, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 2, 2012. REUTERS

Close
18 / 24
<p>An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2, 2012. REUTERS </p>

An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei provincemore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2, 2012. REUTERS

Close
19 / 24
<p>Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A evemore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
20 / 24
<p>A cyclist rides past a graffiti which reads "Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock", on an empty building in Poplar, east London August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

A cyclist rides past a graffiti which reads "Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock", omore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

A cyclist rides past a graffiti which reads "Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock", on an empty building in Poplar, east London August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
21 / 24
<p>Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, prepares to swim during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicymore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, prepares to swim during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 24
<p>Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS

Close
23 / 24
<p>The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Gmore

2012年 8月 4日 星期六

The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 2日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 7月 31日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 7月 30日

精选图集

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul�s Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐