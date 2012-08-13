版本:
中国
2012年 8月 13日 星期一

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) introduces U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) introduces U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>A boy walks past a football post near the ancient city of Kirtipur (back) in Kathmandu, Nepal August 12, 2012. Kirtipur is one of the popular housing areas for out-of-town students and professors. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A boy walks past a football post near the ancient city of Kirtipur (back) in Kathmandu, Nepal August 12, 2012. Kirtipur is one of the popular housing areas for out-of-town students and professors. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Dancers in traditional outfits throw their hats during a performance as part of the fourth "Jalisco is Culture" festival at Liberacion Square in Guadalajara, August 11, 2012. The cultural festival featured 700 dancing couples and 180 mariachis, according to local media. REUTERS/Macario Moreno</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Dancers in traditional outfits throw their hats during a performance as part of the fourth "Jalisco is Culture" festival at Liberacion Square in Guadalajara, August 11, 2012. The cultural festival featured 700 dancing couples and 180 mariachis, according to local media. REUTERS/Macario Moreno

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures as she is greeted by Turkey's President Abdullah Gul at the Tarabiya Palace in Istanbul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures as she is greeted by Turkey's President Abdullah Gul at the Tarabiya Palace in Istanbul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin

<p>Brazil's Lucas (L) reacts as Mexico's players celebrate their victory over Brazil after their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Brazil's Lucas (L) reacts as Mexico's players celebrate their victory over Brazil after their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>You Ya-ting (L) and Huang Mei-yu cast their stamps during their symbolic same-sex Buddhist wedding ceremony at a temple in Taoyuan county, northern Taiwan, August 11, 2012. The 30-year-old lesbian couple tied the knot after dating for seven years on Saturday in Taiwan's first same-sex Buddhist wedding. They hope this wedding will help make Taiwan the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

You Ya-ting (L) and Huang Mei-yu cast their stamps during their symbolic same-sex Buddhist wedding ceremony at a temple in Taoyuan county, northern Taiwan, August 11, 2012. The 30-year-old lesbian couple tied the knot after dating for seven years on Saturday in Taiwan's first same-sex Buddhist wedding. They hope this wedding will help make Taiwan the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with on Friday, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with on Friday, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A demonstrator is beaten by policemen after a protest turned violent in Mumbai August 11, 2012. Police said that two people were killed when anti-Assam riots led by Muslim organisations turned violent on Saturday, with demonstrators torching vehicles, damaging buses and pelting stones, prompting police to fire in the air, according to local media. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A demonstrator is beaten by policemen after a protest turned violent in Mumbai August 11, 2012. Police said that two people were killed when anti-Assam riots led by Muslim organisations turned violent on Saturday, with demonstrators torching vehicles, damaging buses and pelting stones, prompting police to fire in the air, according to local media. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>General view of the Gash River flooding in Kassala, Eastern Sudan August 11, 2012. REUTERS</p>

General view of the Gash River flooding in Kassala, Eastern Sudan August 11, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

General view of the Gash River flooding in Kassala, Eastern Sudan August 11, 2012. REUTERS

<p>People shout slogans against government at the site of a collapsed footbridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. Many people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a portion of a footbridge collapsed due to overload in the interiors of Dal Lake after police chased away protesters who were demanding better roads, water and electricity in their area, residents said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

People shout slogans against government at the site of a collapsed footbridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. Many people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a portion of a footbridge collapsed due to overload in the interiors of Dal Lake after police chased away protesters who were demanding better roads, water and electricity in their area, residents said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. The newly-wed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. The newly-wed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS

<p>Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the seventh hole out of a waste bunker during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the seventh hole out of a waste bunker during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012.

<p>Men work at an outdoor brick factory on the outskirts of Faisalabad August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Men work at an outdoor brick factory on the outskirts of Faisalabad August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain

<p>People listen to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

People listen to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012.

<p>Revellers dance on the streets of Zurich during the 21st Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Revellers dance on the streets of Zurich during the 21st Street Parade, an annual dance music parade, in Zurich August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Great Britain's Iain Lewers (C) cries after his team being defeated by Australia at the men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

Great Britain's Iain Lewers (C) cries after his team being defeated by Australia at the men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A boy takes a bath outside his house in the ancient city of Kirtipur (back) in Kathmandu, Nepal August 12, 2012. Kirtipur is one of the popular housing areas for out-of-town students and professors. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

2012年 8月 13日 星期一

A boy takes a bath outside his house in the ancient city of Kirtipur (back) in Kathmandu, Nepal August 12, 2012. Kirtipur is one of the popular housing areas for out-of-town students and professors. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

