Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of smore
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town ofmore
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August more
The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Psy (C) performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. Themore
Singer Psy (C) performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. The chubby, rapping singer with slicked-back hair and a tacky suit is the latest musical sensation to burst upon the world from South Korea, via a YouTube music video that has been seen by over 20 million people in under a month. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A patient attends a relaxation session at the Taipas rehabilitation clinic in Lisbon August 10, 2012.Lisbonmore
A patient attends a relaxation session at the Taipas rehabilitation clinic in Lisbon August 10, 2012.Lisbon's Taipas rehabilitation clinic is one of over 40 such clinics across the country, the result of Portugal's 11-year-old pioneering drugs policy which decriminalized drug use while offering free treatment and state-funded street-work programmes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan nearmore
An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) leans out of a bus window after he was detained by police along with his smore
Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) leans out of a bus window after he was detained by police along with his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch volunteers search for survivors in the water after a footbridge collapsed in the interiors of more
People watch volunteers search for survivors in the water after a footbridge collapsed in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An ethnic Uighur man takes a nap on a board as his goat, which is tied to the board, stands next to him at more
An ethnic Uighur man takes a nap on a board as his goat, which is tied to the board, stands next to him at a demolition site in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REmore
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured Syrian refugee rests on his bed as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre dmore
An injured Syrian refugee rests on his bed as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Blood stains an airbag inside a vehicle hit by a bomb blast in Jalalabad province August 13, 2012. At leastmore
Blood stains an airbag inside a vehicle hit by a bomb blast in Jalalabad province August 13, 2012. At least five civilians were wounded, according to the provincial spokesman Ahmad Zia Abdulzai. REUTERS/Parwiz
Toronto Blue Jays David Cooper (C) is mobbed by team mates after he drove in the game winning run in the elmore
Toronto Blue Jays David Cooper (C) is mobbed by team mates after he drove in the game winning run in the eleventh inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A transcript of a conversation between a former Daiwa salesman and Japan's Advisory's head Edward Brogan, pmore
A transcript of a conversation between a former Daiwa salesman and Japan's Advisory's head Edward Brogan, provided to Reuters by the salesman, is pictured in this photo illustration in Tokyo August 8, 2012. The transcript is of a conversation between the salesman and Japan Advisory's head Edward Brogan on the morning of August 20, 2010, according to the salesman, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity and said he has been wrongly implicated in an insider trading probe. The salesman says the transcript, which was provided to him by an investigative committee set up by Daiwa, contains several mistakes including a mistranslation of a key part of their exchange. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Kashmiri village women sit in boats filled with water chestnuts, in the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, more
Kashmiri village women sit in boats filled with water chestnuts, in the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, August 13, 2012. Water chestnuts are locally known as "singada" and are eaten raw, boiled or are grounded into flour after they are dried. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A mother supporting the students who are protesting is detained by the riot police inside a school during amore
A mother supporting the students who are protesting is detained by the riot police inside a school during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown poses for photographers before delivering the Donald Dewar Lectumore
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown poses for photographers before delivering the Donald Dewar Lecture at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
The injured captain of a Somalia-bound Ugandan attack helicopter is strapped on a stretcher at its the crasmore
The injured captain of a Somalia-bound Ugandan attack helicopter is strapped on a stretcher at its the crash site at Mount Kenya, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Greste
Morgue workers carry a coffin containing an unidentified body toward a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the more
Morgue workers carry a coffin containing an unidentified body toward a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez August 13, 2012. The bodies of 24 people, who were not claimed from the city morgue and were mostly killed in drug-related incidents, were buried on Monday local media reported. The authorities also buried six fetuses, three human skeletons and a skull. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of the Malta Command World War II Living History Group fire a gun salute during a commemorative sermore
Members of the Malta Command World War II Living History Group fire a gun salute during a commemorative service marking the 70th anniversary of Operation Pedestal in Valletta's Grand Harbour August 13, 2012. Operation Pedestal was the convoy that arrived in Grand Harbour on August 15, 1942 with much needed food and supplies during World War II when the bomb-battered island, a British base at the time, was on the brink of starvation and close to surrendering to the Axis powers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman looks through a crack in a concrete barrier that is part of the former Berlin Wall border fortificamore
A woman looks through a crack in a concrete barrier that is part of the former Berlin Wall border fortification at the memorial site in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers queue to board a ship, which will take them to their hometown, in Tanjung Priok harbour in Jakarmore
Passengers queue to board a ship, which will take them to their hometown, in Tanjung Priok harbour in Jakarta August 13, 2012. Millions of Muslims are expected to leave the capital of Jakarta for their hometowns to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday which will be celebrated on August 19-20. REUTERS/Supri
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, more
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. Water chestnuts are locally known as "singada" and are eaten raw, boiled or are grounded into flour after they are dried. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Four armed rebels and a man described in the video as a captured pilot are seen in this still image taken fmore
Four armed rebels and a man described in the video as a captured pilot are seen in this still image taken from amateur video out of Syria on August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media via REUTERS TV