Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. Three women from Russian punk band Pussy Riot were sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for their protest against President Vladimir Putin in a church, an outcome supporters described as the Kremlin leader's "personal revenge"....more
A firefighting tanker plane drops water above a forest fire near Lacanau, Western France, near Bordeaux, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Le Loet
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An investigator touches his head as he stands at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. The killing by police of more than 30 striking platinum miners in the bloodiest security operation since the end of white rule cut to the quick of South Africa's psyche on Friday, with people and the media questioning...more
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" (R-L) Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich sit in a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Moscow, August 17, 2012. A Russian judge delivers a verdict on Friday against three members of the Pussy Riot punk band whose trial for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in a church has provoked an international outcry against President Vladimir Putin. ...more
Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A firefighting tanker plane flies above a portion of a forest devastated by a wildfire near Lacanau, Western France, near Bordeaux, August 17, 2012. According to local media, 450 hectares (1,100 acres) of forest and scrubland was consumed by the fire overnight. Two firefighters were slightly injured and 15 people had evacuate their homes, local fire service officials said. REUTERS/Loic Le Loet
A local women cries as she confronts a police officer during a protest against the killing of miners by South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. South African Police were forced to open fire to protect themselves from charging armed protesters at the Marikana mine, and 34 of the protesters were killed, Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega...more
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa gestures as he is seen through the viewfinder of a video camera during an interview in Loja August 17, 2012. Ecuador granted political asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange on Thursday, a day after it said Britain had threatened to raid the Ecuadorean embassy in London to arrest the former hacker. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Farmers plant rice seedlings in a paddy field in Taoyuan County, northern Taiwan, August 18, 2012. According to event organisers, 1215 Taiwan farmers broke the Guinness World Record by planting rice seedlings for 2.1 hectare in 16 minutes 20 seconds on Saturday. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Bodies of unidentified people, who were killed during last year's clashes between tribal militants and government forces, are prepared for burial at a mass funeral in Sanaa, August 17, 2012. Thirteen dead bodies, whose burial had been delayed for more than a year pending identification, were buried in Sanaa on Friday after a mass funeral was held. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Detroit Lions defensive end Willie Young (C) looks at storm clouds before playing the Baltimore Ravens during their preseason NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne August 17, 2012. The Federal Office of Meteorology MeteoSwiss has launched a warning for a heat wave for the weekend until Wednesday August 22. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from India's northeastern state, takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 17, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast of the country that they were safe as thousands continued to flee from Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from...more
An anti-government protester waves a Palestinian flag during a march held in support of al-Quds day in a village on Sitra, south of Manama, August 17, 2012. Dozens of protesters staged al-Quds day rallies across villages in Bahrain as a show of support for the Palestinian people. Al-Quds day is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A student is detained by riot police in a school during an occupation and demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 17, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle at Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gets his head shaved before performing religious rituals near the banks of the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu August 17, 2012. Hindus all over the country, whose fathers have passed away, come to the temple for worship, holy dips, and to present offerings. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riders fall as their horses crash during the Palio race in Siena August 16, 2012. Almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete every year on August 16 bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
