2012年 8月 20日 星期一

A protester destroys an overturned Japanese-brand police car with a metal rod during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. Several Japanese nationalists landed on Sunday on a rocky island in the East China Sea at the heart of a territorial row with Beijing, sparking protests in several Chinese cities and a diplomatic rebuke from Beijing. REUTERS/Keita Van

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. Assange used the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy on Sunday to berate the United States for threatening freedom of expression and called on U.S. President Barack Obama to end what he called a witch-hunt against WikiLeaks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A man jumps from a roof of a building into the Limmat river during hot sunny summer weather in Zurich August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Palestinian youth slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall after prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Children play in aqua zorbing balls in a temporary inflatable pool in the garden of the Chancellery during open house day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of a Japanese nationalist group raise Japanese flags as they land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, in this photo by Kyodo August 19, 2012. Several Japanese nationalists landed on Sunday on the rocky island in the East China Sea at the heart of a territorial row with Beijing, a move all but certain to fan anger in China and...more

The Olympic Flag flies in front of "Christ the Redeemer" statue during a blessing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A dancer in a traditional costume paints her face before a parade at the annual carnival in held in honour of the Virgin of Asuncion, in the colonial city of Granada, some 28 miles (45 km) from Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People from India's northeastern states raise their hands through windowpanes to collect free food being distributed by a non-governmental organization (NGO) to a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence...more

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) sits in a wooden boat with other soldiers as he visits military units on islands in the most southwest of Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang August 19, 2012. KCNA did not state precisely when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA

A Muslim boy is seen during the prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 19, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in the city celebrate Eid al-Fitr with morning prayers as part of an annual celebration marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Investigators work at the site of a suicide bomb attack in the Malgobek district in the north of Ingushetia, August 19, 2012. A suicide bomber killed at least seven policemen attending the funeral of a colleague in Russia's volatile Caucasus region of Ingushetia, hours after masked gunmen opened fire in a mosque in nearby Dagestan province, killing one person. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

A wooden structure sits on the side of the road near Pine and Featherville, Idaho as flames from the Trinity Ridge Fire in the Boise National Forest engulf trees in this August 17, 2012 handout photograph made available to Reuters August 19, 2012. Authorities on Saturday ordered the evacuation of a small mountain resort in Idaho as firefighters braced for the possibility that a wildfire that has charred 82,000 acres could reach the...more

A boy gets ready for school outside his house in Kathmandu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children from a slum are pictured near others taking a swing ride in Karachi August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Guimaraes' Mahamadou N'diaye (R) battles for the ball with Sporting's Ricky Van Wolfswinkel during their Portuguese Premier League match at Afonso Herinques stadium in Guimaraes August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

England's Steven Finn avoids a bouncer bowled by South Africa's Dale Steyn (L) during the third test match at Lord's in London August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Farmer Ana Avila (R) bathes her sick baby in sheep's blood at a slaughterhouse in the livestock market of Chupaca, near Huancayo city in Peru's central Andes August 18, 2012. Chupaca's local residents believe that sheep's blood has curative powers. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Cameron McCauley of the U.S. competes in the Red Bull Joyride during Crankworx 2012 mountain bike festival in Whistler, British Columbia August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A Russian-made Beriev Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft, owned by the Siberian Regional Centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, dumps some 12 tons of coloured water matching the Russian state flag during a demonstration flight at an air show dedicated to the Day of the Russian Air Fleet at the Yemelyanovo airport outside Krasnoyarsk August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A fan's camera flash goes off in the stands as Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Beckett throws a pitch to the New York Yankees in the first inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Farmers plant rice seedlings in a paddy field in Taoyuan County, northern Taiwan, August 18, 2012. According to event organisers, 1215 Taiwan farmers broke the Guinness World Record by planting rice seedlings for 2.1 hectare in 16 minutes 20 seconds on Saturday. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

