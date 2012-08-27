Editor's choice
A Haitian woman whose house was flooded due to Tropical Storm Isaac sits with the items she was able to salvage, in an area outside of Port-au-Prince August 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac left six dead in Haiti, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake, and at least three missing in the Dominican Republic after battering their shared island of Hispaniola on Saturday. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A police officer fires a teargas shell to disperse supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children watch a fire a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. Venezuelan firefighters struggled on Sunday to put out a blaze at the country's biggest refinery sparked by an explosion that killed 41 people in one of the global oil industry's deadliest accidents. Officials at the 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay refinery are trying to stop the fire still raging at two storage tanks from spreading to other nearby fuel storage facilities. That would delay Amuay's restart beyond the current estimate of two days. REUTERS/Gil Montano
BMX rider Morgan Wade of the U.S. flies over a giant ramp during the MegaRamp contest at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro August 26, 2012. The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Spanish matador Tulio Salguero is stepped on by a bull during a bullfight in The Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare grabs the leg of a police officer as she was detained during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. The convention begins August 28. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man sleeps near a make-shift carousel as he waits for customers in Kabul August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Bhakti Shah (C), 29, a lesbian athlete who used to serve in the Nepalese Army as a physical training officer before being discharged due to her sexuality, trains her friends for Asia's first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Sports Festival in Kathmandu, August 26, 2012. According to organizers seventeen countries and over two hundred LGBT athletes shall be participating in the event that starts on October 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A herdsman from an ethnic minority walks toward the door of his home as a sheep is seen on through a window in Hetian, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Nepalese boy peeks out from the door of his house in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon alarmed residents on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. Venezuela's biggest refinery is on track to restart within two days, the energy minister said on Sunday, a day after an explosion and fire there killed 39 people in one of the global oil industry's deadliest accidents. Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said the fire was now contained in two storage tanks, reiterating that no production units had been affected by Saturday's pre-dawn disaster at the 645,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery, which sits on a peninsula in the Caribbean in western Venezuela. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Residents (L) look on from their house as the metal roof of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon alarmed residents on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Participants operate a homemade flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in Brasilia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as police patrol August 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Isaac lashed south Florida with winds and heavy rain on Sunday after battering the Caribbean, disrupting plans for the Republican National Convention in Tampa and threatening to interrupt about half of U.S. offshore oil output. Isaac is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane and hit the Gulf Coast somewhere between Florida and Louisiana at midweek - on or near the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Katrina - the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boat and its anchor is stuck on the dry riverbed of the drought-stricken Danube river in Belgrade August 26, 2012. The western Balkans is in a heatwave that has seen temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), triggering hundreds of wildfires. Serbia appear to be one of the worst hit with its most severe drought in nearly 60 years, resulting with direct economic losses of some two billion euros, according to data from the local Agricultural Association. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of 102nd birth anniversary of Teresa in Kolkata August 26, 2012. Mother Teresa, a Nobel Peace laureate who died in 1997, was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2003 at the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Street artist 9MRO, 21, spray-paints graffiti on a wall beside a railway line in Yangon August 25, 2012. For decades Myanmar was a dictatorship where pervasive surveillance by military spies meant even "tagging", the quickly drawn signature found in graffiti worldwide, was too risky. That began to change when a semi-civilian government took power in March 2011. It has freed political dissidents, legalised trade unions and improved relations with the West, and the once-ubiquitous government spies have all but vanished. Emboldened, street artists are hitting Yangon to comment on everything from power shortages to money-laundering. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fans brave the weather during a rain delay before the MLB American League baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Palestinian boys play on a beach in Gaza City on a summer's day August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman jogs on a treadmill during a workout in a gym as the sun sets in Belgrade August 26, 2012. The western Balkans is in a heatwave that has seen temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), triggering hundreds of wildfires. Serbia appear to be one of the worst hit with its most severe drought in nearly 60 years, resulting with direct economic losses of some two billion euros, according to data from the local Agricultural Association. REUTERS/Marko Djurica