Editor's Choice

Jewish settler youths pour a soft drink on Israeli police trying to remove them from atop a structure in the illegal outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, after eviction orders were handed to the residents September 2, 2012. Jewish settlers began leaving the unauthorised outpost in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said, obeying an Israeli supreme court order to vacate their homes by Tuesday. A few said they would remain and would not go voluntarily. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside