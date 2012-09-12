版本:
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said on Wednesday. Armed gunmen attacked the compound on Tuesday evening, clashing with Libyan security forces before the latter withdrew as they came under heavy fire. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

People take part in a sunset yoga session as the Tribute in Light shines over the Brooklyn Bridge over the East River on the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People take part in a sunset yoga session as the Tribute in Light shines over the Brooklyn Bridge over the East River on the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A patron works on his laptop during the Tech Crunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A patron works on his laptop during the Tech Crunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Alastair Campbell (L), communications director for former prime minister Tony Blair, speaks on a telephone as actor Peter Capaldi gestures, on the trading floor of BGC Partners, in London September 11, 2012. The company, formerly part of Cantor Fitzgerald, holds a Charity Day each year to commemorate the 658 employees who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York. During the day celebrities visit the company to help raise money for their selected charity, by assisting the brokers deal on the trading floor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A Filipino Muslim overseas worker, who just arrived from Syria, gestures at an immigration official processing her papers after arriving at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila September 11, 2012. The Philippine government evacuated nearly 300 female Filipino workers, most of them domestic workers, from strife-torn Syria, bringing them home to Manila on Tuesday. The workers were evacuated after Damascus granted Manila's request to waive the exit visa requirements for Filipino workers sheltering at the Philippine embassy in the Syrian capital, government officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A Bolivian independent miner sits at a makeshift barrier during the blockade of a main highway in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz September 11, 2012. Thousands of independent miners on Tuesday protested along a main highway in El Alto, demanding President Evo Morales' government allow the expansion of their areas of operation, according to local media. The sign reads, " Men at work, blocking El Alto". REUTERS/David Mercado

A Bolivian independent miner sits at a makeshift barrier during the blockade of a main highway in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz September 11, 2012. Thousands of independent miners on Tuesday protested along a main highway in El Alto, demanding President Evo Morales' government allow the expansion of their areas of operation, according to local media. The sign reads, " Men at work, blocking El Alto". REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

French emergency rescue personnel and firemen tend to an injured passenger from a Polish bus after an accident on the A-36 motorway in Sausheim near Mulhouse September 11, 2012. Three people died and more than thirty people were injured this morning in the accident of a Polish bus, French gendarme and police said. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French emergency rescue personnel and firemen tend to an injured passenger from a Polish bus after an accident on the A-36 motorway in Sausheim near Mulhouse September 11, 2012. Three people died and more than thirty people were injured this morning in the accident of a Polish bus, French gendarme and police said. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Bailiffs try to remove a protester from the Occupy Central movement, at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. The group has occupied the area for over ten months. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bailiffs try to remove a protester from the Occupy Central movement, at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. The group has occupied the area for over ten months. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Nepalese riot police surround a student participating in a torch rally organized by various student unions in Kathmandu September 11, 2012. The protest was held against the Nepal Oil Corporation's (NOC) decision to hike prices on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese riot police surround a student participating in a torch rally organized by various student unions in Kathmandu September 11, 2012. The protest was held against the Nepal Oil Corporation's (NOC) decision to hike prices on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Confiscated luxury cars are seen inside a warehouse of ODDY, the Public Property Management Organisation, in Athens September 5, 2012. Known by its Greek acronym ODDY, the Organisation for Public Property Management ran warehouses nationwide that auctioned off anything from old sofas discarded from city hall waiting rooms to luxury cars confiscated from drug dealers. Now, efforts to consign ODDY itself to the scrapheap, along with its loss-making payroll costs, show just how hard it is for the Greek government to satisfy foreign creditors' demands that it shut down dozens of state agencies to save money; it may say it is waging war on red tape, but the red tape may be winning. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

People are reflected in a Memorial Monument during events marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Exchange Place in New Jersey, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People are reflected in a Memorial Monument during events marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Exchange Place in New Jersey, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis September 11, 2012. The bodies of the six youths age between 15 and 19, missing since Saturday, were found naked with signs of torture wrapped in sheets in Mesquita on Monday, according to the police. According to relatives of the youths, the group, who live in Nilopolis in the Baixada Fluminense region, were in Mesquita for a kite festival and went missing after they decided to visit a waterfall near the Chatuba slum, which is dominated by a drug gang, according local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator (C) dressed as former Chilean President Salvador Allende takes part in a rally in Santiago September 11, 2012. Tuesday marks the 39th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under former General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator (C) dressed as former Chilean President Salvador Allende takes part in a rally in Santiago September 11, 2012. Tuesday marks the 39th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under former General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Russia's Vladimir Bystrov reacts after he was injured during his team's 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Israel in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Russia's Vladimir Bystrov reacts after he was injured during his team's 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Israel in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. At least 23 workers died when a fire broke out in a Pakistani shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, health officials said. The death toll is expected to rise. REUTERS/Mani Rana

Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. At least 23 workers died when a fire broke out in a Pakistani shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, health officials said. The death toll is expected to rise. REUTERS/Mani Rana

A police officer takes a photograph with her mobile phone during the presentation of suspects Jose Javier Vazquez (L) and Laura Daena Vazquez along with a confiscated statue of the La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), cash amounting to $14, 200 and weapons at the state police office in Guadalajara September 11, 2012. A man and two women were arrested after police received an anonymous tip about a safety house, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over Lower Manhattan in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks on the 11-year anniversary in New York September 11, 2012.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over Lower Manhattan in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks on the 11-year anniversary in New York September 11, 2012.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Britain's Princess Beatrice speaks on a telephone on the trading floor of BGC Partners, in London September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Princess Beatrice speaks on a telephone on the trading floor of BGC Partners, in London September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actresses Michelle Trachtenberg (3rd L), Katrina Bowden (C) and television personality Lauren Conrad (2nd R) watch the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actresses Michelle Trachtenberg (3rd L), Katrina Bowden (C) and television personality Lauren Conrad (2nd R) watch the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL

Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL

President Barack Obama (C), Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey attend an event commemorating the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, at the site of the attack on the Pentagon near Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama (C), Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey attend an event commemorating the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, at the site of the attack on the Pentagon near Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Students gesture to form a 'no' sign as they attend a class boycott over national education in Hong Kong's Chinese University September 11, 2012. Hong Kong's government withdrew plans for a compulsory Chinese school curriculum on Saturday after tens of thousands took to the streets in protest at what they said was a move to "brainwash" students. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students gesture to form a 'no' sign as they attend a class boycott over national education in Hong Kong's Chinese University September 11, 2012. Hong Kong's government withdrew plans for a compulsory Chinese school curriculum on Saturday after tens of thousands took to the streets in protest at what they said was a move to "brainwash" students. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

