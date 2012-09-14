版本:
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

<p>A man, who was accused of theft, is tied up and beaten by villagers of Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, about 189km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A man, who was accused of theft, is tied up and beaten by villagers of Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, about 189km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing, which had occurred on Wednesday. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A protester stands in front of riot police as others set fire to police vehicles during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi said on Thursday he supported peaceful protest but not attacks on embassies, after Egyptians angry at a film deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammad climbed into the U.S. embassy in Cairo and tore down the U.S. flag. He pledged to protect foreigners in Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A protester stands in front of riot police as others set fire to police vehicles during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi said on Thursday he supported peaceful protest but not attacks on embassies, after Egyptians angry at a film deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammad climbed into the U.S. embassy in Cairo and tore down the U.S. flag. He pledged to protect foreigners in Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>An actor dressed as a ghost walks past a "5D haunted house", which combines locally developed three-dimension projection technology, adding scents and interaction with ghosts and ghouls, at the Hong Kong Ocean Park September 13, 2012. The attraction, is part of the preparation for the large-scale Halloween celebrations in Asia. A total of 500 actors will be taking part in the themed attraction. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

An actor dressed as a ghost walks past a "5D haunted house", which combines locally developed three-dimension projection technology, adding scents and interaction with ghosts and ghouls, at the Hong Kong Ocean Park September 13, 2012. The attraction, is part of the preparation for the large-scale Halloween celebrations in Asia. A total of 500 actors will be taking part in the themed attraction. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB game in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB game in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>An artist with his face painted participates in a protest demanding the safety of artist Manish Harijan and his freedom of expression, near the Kathmandu District Administration Office (DAO) in Kathmandu September 13, 2012. According to the local media, the protest was organized by Nepalese artists because of the death threat received by Harijan for creating and exhibiting paintings depicting Hindu gods blended into images of western superheroes like Ghost Rider and Superman. The Siddhartha Art Gallery, where the paintings are currently being exhibited at, has been sealed by the DAO. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

An artist with his face painted participates in a protest demanding the safety of artist Manish Harijan and his freedom of expression, near the Kathmandu District Administration Office (DAO) in Kathmandu September 13, 2012. According to the local media, the protest was organized by Nepalese artists because of the death threat received by Harijan for creating and exhibiting paintings depicting Hindu gods blended into images of western superheroes like Ghost Rider and Superman. The Siddhartha Art Gallery, where the paintings are currently being exhibited at, has been sealed by the DAO. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Chicago Teachers Union members, including Psycologist Jennifer Harte, listen to an update about negotiations as they picket outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Chicago Teachers Union members, including Psycologist Jennifer Harte, listen to an update about negotiations as they picket outside the CPS headquarters in Chicago on the fourth day of their strike, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>A man comforts a member of the Free Syrian Army mourning the death of his fellow comrade during his funeral in Azaz's cemetery September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A man comforts a member of the Free Syrian Army mourning the death of his fellow comrade during his funeral in Azaz's cemetery September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Protesters run as riot police fire tear gas at them outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Protesters run as riot police fire tear gas at them outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Protesters carry an injured man that was hurt during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Protesters carry an injured man that was hurt during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Reporters knock on the front door of a home believed to be connected to the controversial film "Innocence of Muslims" in Cerritos, California September 13, 2012. The Wall Street Journal traced a cellphone number used in an interview about the film to a user at the home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Reporters knock on the front door of a home believed to be connected to the controversial film "Innocence of Muslims" in Cerritos, California September 13, 2012. The Wall Street Journal traced a cellphone number used in an interview about the film to a user at the home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Riot police take cover from stones that were thrown by protesters during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Riot police take cover from stones that were thrown by protesters during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Protesters climb a fence at the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Protesters climb a fence at the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>Green Bay Packers tight end Tom Crabtree (C) celebrates his special teams touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half during their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Green Bay Packers tight end Tom Crabtree (C) celebrates his special teams touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half during their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>Gift bags are seen on chairs before the start of the Anna Sui's Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Gift bags are seen on chairs before the start of the Anna Sui's Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Israeli soldiers dance near the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Israeli soldiers dance near the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

