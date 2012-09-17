Editor's Choice

A boy tries to retrieve automotive parts from a police van burnt by garment workers in Narayanganj September 16, 2012. Thousands of garment workers started a protest on Sunday in reaction to what they said was increasing crime in Narayanganj, according to local media. The protest grew violent and clashes ensued, with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to control the crowd. At least 50 people, including five policemen, were injured during the clash as workers torched a police van, four motorcycles and a police box, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj