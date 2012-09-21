Editor's Choice
Protesters use sticks to smash the windscreen and windows of a car during an anti-America protest march in Islamabad September 20, 2012. Some 800 protesters marching towards the U.S. embassy gathered in a demonstration to condemn a film produced in the U.S. mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Firefighters and local residents try to control a fire at a slum next to a Padma garments factory in Begunbari, Dhaka September 20, 2012. More than 500 shanties burned down, with most of the inhabitants being workers at the factory, according to the local fire department. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. Jinggangshan, is where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong's career as a revolutionary began to take off. In 1927, Mao and several communist leaders fled with a few thousands to the hills of Jinggangshan, hounded and outnumbered by Nationalist forces. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police and security guards seek cover behind their shields during a clash with residents of a squatters area in Taguig, Metro Manila September 20, 2012. Squatters and police clashed on Thursday as residents tried to stop police from demolishing their homes to make way for the development of a high-end housing development in Taguig. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts as House Speaker John Boehner (L) (R-OH) helps hammer in her nail during a ceremony for the Presidential inauguration construction on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 20, 2012. Either Barack Obama or Mitt Romney will be sworn in as U.S. President in a private ceremony on Sunday, January 20, 2013, with the official public inauguration taking place the next day at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tiger Woods blasts from the bunker at the fourth hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Tulis
An employee of Maariv, one of Israel's largest tabloid newspapers, holds a placard as she takes part in a protest near the offices of conglomerate IDB Group in Tel Aviv September 20, 2012. Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Group has signed an agreement to sell Maariv for up to 74 million shekels ($19 million) to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi. The placard reads: "They stole our money, call the police". REUTERS/Nir Elias
An actor performs a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. Jinggangshan is where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong's career as a revolutionary began to take off. In 1927, Mao and several communist leaders fled with a few thousands to the hills of Jinggangshan, hounded and outnumbered by Nationalist forces. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2012, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A police officer clashes with a protester, as police attempt to disperse anti-government protesters and young unemployed graduates, during a demonstration in Rabat September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Presidential guards perform a ceremonial change of guard in front of the Monument of the Unknown Soldier during a 24-hour strike by metro, city train and train way employees protesting a new wave of austerity measures by the coalition government, in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. A total of 70 participants are competing in different bodybuilding categories, organisers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
New York Giants wide receiver Ramses Barden is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Haruki Nakamura (R) and outside linebacker James Anderson (L) during a NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. Cuba conducts regular fumigation inside homes to check the spread of dengue, a mosquito-transmitted virus that causes a fever which can be deadly. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Olympique Lyon's Bafetimbi Gomis (L) sucks on a pacifier as he and Alexandre Lacazette celebrate after scoring against Sparta Prague during their Europa League soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Denny Landzaat (L) of FC Twente fights for the ball against Leon Andreasen of Hannover 96 during their Europa League soccer match in the Grolsch Veste, Enschede September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos
Cindy Lee Garcia (L), an actress in the "Innocence of Muslims", an anti-Islam movie that has spawned violent protests across the Muslim world, and her lawyer M. Cris Armenta hold a news conference after a court hearing in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2012. A California judge denied on Thursday a request by Garcia to remove the film from YouTube. Garcia had sought to have the film removed in a suit against YouTube parent company Google Inc and a California man linked to the film, saying she was duped into taking part and had since received death threats. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Palestinians pray next to the body of Palestinian security official Anis Abu Al-Enin during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 20, 2012. Israel killed two Palestinian security officials, inculding Abu Al-Enin, in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Wednesday, accusing both of involvement in attacks on Israel and weapons smuggling from Egypt. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans after they stopped a passenger train during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. The signs read, "Roll back the price of diesel", "End the 6-cylinder cap" and "Manmohan Singh leave your seat". REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. Apple Inc's iPhone 5 hit stores around the globe on Friday, with fans snapping up the device that is expected to fuel a huge holiday quarter for the consumer giant. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad look at a map at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city September 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (