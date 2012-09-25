Editor's Choice
A surfer watches a group of dolphins leap in the waters of Bondi Beach in Sydney September 25, 2012. Dolphimore
A surfer watches a group of dolphins leap in the waters of Bondi Beach in Sydney September 25, 2012. Dolphins are a common sight along Sydney's world famous beaches, as they venture close to shore in search of small fish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portugumore
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in Acarigua in the state of Portuguesa September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street nearmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Trainees prepare to pose for a group photo after finishing a training course at the communist party school more
Trainees prepare to pose for a group photo after finishing a training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Pudong in Shanghai, September 24, 2012. The curriculum covers Marxism, Leninism and Mao Zedong Thought, but students may also take finance courses, receive in-depth media training or role-play crisis management scenarios on everything from disease outbreaks to train wrecks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 201more
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. Obama is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tuk-tuk driver drives through the rain on the streets of Colombo in Sri Lanka September 24, 2012. REUTERSmore
A tuk-tuk driver drives through the rain on the streets of Colombo in Sri Lanka September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
The Baltimore Orioles grounds crew tend the infield between innings as the Baltimore Orioles play the Toronmore
The Baltimore Orioles grounds crew tend the infield between innings as the Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays in their first game of a double header during an MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
A Buddhist monk and a woman travel on a ferry across the Yangon river in Yangon September 24, 2012. REUTmore
A Buddhist monk and a woman travel on a ferry across the Yangon river in Yangon September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ivorian soldiers patrol the town of Noe, near their border with Ghana September 24, 2012. Ivory Coast will more
Ivorian soldiers patrol the town of Noe, near their border with Ghana September 24, 2012. Ivory Coast will reopen its airspace to flights from Ghana but keep land and sea borders with its neighbour shut, said the Ivorian government on Sunday, after a series of deadly attacks last week in Abidjan and at a border crossing in Noe. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A man observes the artwork "You will not see me, You will not hear me" by Andre Banha of Portugal and Tomasmore
A man observes the artwork "You will not see me, You will not hear me" by Andre Banha of Portugal and Tomasz Cebo and Lukasz Milewski of Poland on the Cosmic Underground art train in Riga railway station September 24, 2012. Cosmic Underground is a multidisciplinary train connecting East and West of Europe in the two-month journey from Estonia to Portugal and tells a story of time dimension through audiovisual installations, theatrical performances and live music happenings located in ten cargo train carriages. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Several dozen fishing boats set off to the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China anmore
Several dozen fishing boats set off to the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, from Suao port in Ilan County, northeastern Taiwan, September 24, 2012. A group of fishermen from Taiwan said as many as 100 boats escorted by 10 Taiwan Coast Guard vessels would arrive in the area later on Monday. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to the crowd at the emore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Militant Islamists react as they attend their verdict at a court in Ismailia city, about 120 km (75 miles) more
Militant Islamists react as they attend their verdict at a court in Ismailia city, about 120 km (75 miles) outside of Cairo September 24, 2012. An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced the 14 militant Islamists to death by hanging and four to life imprisonment over attacks on army and police forces in the Sinai Peninsula last year. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters scuffle with policemen after the police took away disgraced Japanese flags which protesters carrmore
Protesters scuffle with policemen after the police took away disgraced Japanese flags which protesters carried to burn, during an anti-Japan protest in front of a Japanese embassy in Seoul September 24, 2012. Dozens of anti-Japan protesters who are from various anti-North Korea civic groups, demonstrated against the Japanese government's sovereignty claims on desolate volcanic islets, called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese. Seoul says the islets have been recorded as being a part of Korean territory since 512 but Tokyo says that although it gave up all territorial rights to Korea under the 1951 Treaty of San Francisco, control of the islets was not relinquished to Korea. Japan colonised the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 by force. South Korea currently controls the islets. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad flashes the peace sign during the high-level meeting of the General Asmore
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad flashes the peace sign during the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Rule of Law at the United Nations headquarters in New York September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Barack Obama arrives in New York, September 24, more
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Barack Obama arrives in New York, September 24, 2012. Obama is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President Bill Clinton kisses his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as he introduces her befmore
Former President Bill Clinton kisses his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as he introduces her before her speech at the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) in New York on September 24, 2012. Mrs. Clinton opened the second day of the CGI with special remarks focused on, "Designing Diplomacy for the 21st Century." The CGI, which runs through September 25, was created by President Clinton in 2005 to gather global leaders to discuss solutions to the world's problems. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bodies of foreign tourists recovered from the avalanche at Mount Manaslu are kept at the Tribhuvan Universimore
Bodies of foreign tourists recovered from the avalanche at Mount Manaslu are kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination in Kathmandu September 24, 2012. Nepali rescue helicopters searched on Monday for at least three foreign climbers missing on a Himalayan mountain after a weekend avalanche swept away camps and killed 11 people in the worst such disaster in nearly two decades. Seven French climbers were among the 11 victims of the avalanche that struck their camp on Mount Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet). Two German climbers and one each from Spain and Nepal also died. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the SWAT police team arrests illegal settlers during a demolition in Manila's Makati financial more
A member of the SWAT police team arrests illegal settlers during a demolition in Manila's Makati financial district September 24, 2012. Dozens of slum residents of an abandoned government compound clashed with the police on Monday in an attempt to block a demolition order issued by the local government. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Containers and cars are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg Septmore
Containers and cars are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg September 23, 2012. Germany's relative resilience to the euro zone crisis has been steadily fraying as its firms see falling demand for their products from key European partners and signs of a slowdown in other markets. The Munich-based Ifo institute said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 101.4 in September from 102.3 in August, defying expectations for a slight rise. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Cyrus McGoldrick, a member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, talks to a woman in front of an admore
Cyrus McGoldrick, a member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, talks to a woman in front of an advertisement that reads "Support Israel/Defeat Jihad" in the Times Square subway station in New York, September 24, 2012. The ad equating Islamic jihad with savagery was posted Monday in 10 New York City subway stations, even as much of the Muslim world was still seething over a California-made movie ridiculing the Prophet Mohammad. The ad, sponsored by the pro-Israel American Freedom Defense Initiative, appeared after the Metropolitan Transit Authority lost a bid to refuse to post it on the grounds that it violated the agency's policy against demeaning language. In July, a federal judge ruled it was protected speech and ordered the MTA to place the posters. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Men play a traditional game of sepak takraw in front of an abandoned building in central Yangon September 2more
Men play a traditional game of sepak takraw in front of an abandoned building in central Yangon September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
University students majoring in Korean traditional dance wear traditional costumes as they dance during themore
University students majoring in Korean traditional dance wear traditional costumes as they dance during the grand Confucian ceremony of Seokjeon at a shrine at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul September 24, 2012. Seokjeon is a biannual ritual to consecrate Chinese philosopher Confucius and his disciples as supreme teachers at civil temples, to honour their virtues and to follow their teachings. Dancing to the playing of music and making offerings of traditional liquor for blessings are part of the ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in tmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 24, 2012, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Tuesday. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Amir Cohen