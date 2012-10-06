版本:
中国
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Iranian refugees sleep during a break in a protest march through Germany near the village of Borkheide near Potsdam, October 3, 2012. A group of some 20 to 30 displaced persons, formally interned in German refugee camps, broke an official order that constrains their movement and embarked on a 500 km (310 miles) march across the country to protest at what they call inhumane treatment by the authorities. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Israeli policemen look at a Palestinian boy walking towards the entrance of the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2012. Israeli police hurled stun grenades to disperse dozens of protesters who threw stones outside the mosque, Islam's third holiest site, after Friday prayers. Tensions flared this week at the site after police arrested Israeli ultranationalists who tried to hold prayers at the compound revered by Jews as well as Muslims. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Japanese choreographer and performer Hiroaki Umeda rehearses for his upcoming "Adapting for Distortion" show at the Sofia Dance Week festival at the National Palace of Culture October 5, 2012. The fifth edition of the annual festival runs until October 6. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

<p>West Indies' Denesh Ramdin catches the ball as Australia's Patrick Cummins dives in to his crease during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>Trees lit by coloured lights are reflected in Loch Dunmore in Faskally Wood, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 4, 2012. The event, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest, a sound and light show in the Faskally Wood, runs from October 5 to 27. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne </p>

<p>A woman looks at her damaged house in Idlib's countryside, after an air strike in the area October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

<p>Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. Blaine hopes to stand in the same position for 72 hours. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Riot police armoured personnel carriers and policemen scramble to disperse anti-government protesters marching towards Pearl Square after visiting the grave of Mohammed Ali Moshaima in the village of Jidhafs, west of Manama, October 5, 2012. Moshaima, who was sentenced to 7 years in jail in a protest case at the Bahrain Financial Harbour, died on October 2, from sickle-cell disease, Bahrain authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Striking platinum miners march near the Anglo-American Platinum (AMPLATS) mine near Rustenburg in South Africa's North West Province, October 5, 2012. World no. 1 platinum producer AMPLATS said on Friday it had fired 12,000 workers taking part in a three-week illegal strike, following through on tough talk against the wildcat stoppages in South Africa's mines. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

<p>Arizona Cardinals long snapper Mike Leach (L) and strong safety Rashad Johnson tackle St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola during the first half of their NFL football game in St. Louis, Missouri, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>Muslim worshippers run as tear gas fired by Israeli policemen rises during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters outside al-Aqsa mosque in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2012. Israeli police hurled stun grenades to disperse dozens of the protesters outside the mosque, Islam's third holiest site, after Friday prayers. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps from the U.S. watches his shot from the rough at the 10th hole during the second round of the Dunhill Links golf championship in Kingsbarns near St Andrews, Scotland October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

<p>Supporters cheer while U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Edmonton Eskimos' Fred Stamps (R) makes a diving reception in front of Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Marc Beswick during their CFL football game in Edmonton October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber </p>

<p>A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. Picture taken September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Indonesia's Airborne 328 soldier help one another apply camouflage paint on their faces before a ceremony to mark the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian National Military at the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

<p>France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his quarter-final men's singles match against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A local resident climbs towards a Chinese national flag planted at the top of his former house, which was demolished to make way for a new residential complex in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, October 5, 2012. Investment in the property sector accounted for 13.6 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

<p>Police guard the entrance to the Federal District Government building during a protest by street artists at Zocalo Square in Mexico City October 4, 2012. Street artists demanded permission from the government to put on their public performances in the historic part of the city, according to local media. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

<p>French President Francois Hollande (C) gestures as he stands among European and North African leaders as they overlook Valletta harbour prior to a family photo at a summit of Mediterranean neighbors, October 5, 2012. Leaders from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Malta are meeting in Malta for the second 5 5 Dialogue Summit. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama gets some help putting on his rain coat during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

