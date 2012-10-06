Israeli policemen look at a Palestinian boy walking towards the entrance of the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2012. Israeli police hurled stun grenades to disperse dozens of protesters who threw stones outside the mosque, Islam's third holiest site, after Friday prayers. Tensions flared this week at the site after police arrested Israeli ultranationalists who tried to hold prayers at the compound revered by Jews as well as Muslims. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun