Editor's Choice

Street vendors carrying cotton candy wait for customers as storm clouds gather over the horizon in Mumbai October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Street vendors carrying cotton candy wait for customers as storm clouds gather over the horizon in Mumbai October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Police cars burn after they were set ablaze by protesters demonstrating against the reopening of a rubbish dump on Guellala in island of Djerba October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police cars burn after they were set ablaze by protesters demonstrating against the reopening of a rubbish dump on Guellala in island of Djerba October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (R) challenges West Ham's Andy Carroll during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (R) challenges West Ham's Andy Carroll during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Akoe Tchakponou covers her face in chalk powder in an attempt to lessen the effects of tear gas as protesters clash with police in Lome,Togo October 5, 2012. Police in Togo fired tear gas to try to disperse protesters from opposition groups, who are calling for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, as tensions over upcoming legislative elections boiled over. REUTERS/Daniel Hayduk

Akoe Tchakponou covers her face in chalk powder in an attempt to lessen the effects of tear gas as protesters clash with police in Lome,Togo October 5, 2012. Police in Togo fired tear gas to try to disperse protesters from opposition groups, who are calling for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, as tensions over upcoming legislative elections boiled over. REUTERS/Daniel Hayduk

A farmer brushes his teeth along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km (217 miles) long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to announce a national land reforms policy and amend legislations for the benefit of the landless, local media reported....more

A farmer brushes his teeth along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km (217 miles) long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to announce a national land reforms policy and amend legislations for the benefit of the landless, local media reported. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A family has their picture taken in traditional costumes at the "Euskal Jaia" (Basque Fiesta), a Basque nationalist fiesta, in Guernica October 6, 2012. Basques will go to the polls for the regional parliament elections on October 21. REUTERS/Vincent West

A family has their picture taken in traditional costumes at the "Euskal Jaia" (Basque Fiesta), a Basque nationalist fiesta, in Guernica October 6, 2012. Basques will go to the polls for the regional parliament elections on October 21. REUTERS/Vincent West

Jesus Fajardo looks at the computer screen while mixing music at a cultural center in Zapopan October 5, 2012. Fajardo, whom people call "Chuy the Werewolf", suffers from a rare congenital condition called hypertrichosis, also known as the Werewolf Syndrome, a medical condition resulting in excessive growth of facial and body hair. Fajardo started working in a circus at age 13 but quit after acting as a werewolf for 20 years. He...more

Jesus Fajardo looks at the computer screen while mixing music at a cultural center in Zapopan October 5, 2012. Fajardo, whom people call "Chuy the Werewolf", suffers from a rare congenital condition called hypertrichosis, also known as the Werewolf Syndrome, a medical condition resulting in excessive growth of facial and body hair. Fajardo started working in a circus at age 13 but quit after acting as a werewolf for 20 years. He now works in a carpentry firm making furniture and occasionally holds conferences on his condition, teaching others to accept people who are different. Picture taken October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A group performs South Korean singer Psy's "Gangnam style" dance at an International Street Dance Festival in Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A group performs South Korean singer Psy's "Gangnam style" dance at an International Street Dance Festival in Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thousands of spectators gather on Lille's "Grand Place" during the opening parade for the festivities of Lille 3000 "Fantastic", October 6, 2012. Lille 3000 "Fantastic" will start with the opening Parade on Saturday, under the theme of ?Urban Metamorphosis?, and will continue until January 13, 2013, with majors exhibitions. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thousands of spectators gather on Lille's "Grand Place" during the opening parade for the festivities of Lille 3000 "Fantastic", October 6, 2012. Lille 3000 "Fantastic" will start with the opening Parade on Saturday, under the theme of ?Urban Metamorphosis?, and will continue until January 13, 2013, with majors exhibitions. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A still image taken from Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) video footage shows what they say is a small unidentified aircraft shot down in a mid-air interception after it crossed into southern Israel October 6, 2012. The Israeli air force shot down a drone after it crossed into southern Israel on Saturday, the military said, but it remained unclear where the aircraft had come from. REUTERS/IDF via Reuters TV

A still image taken from Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) video footage shows what they say is a small unidentified aircraft shot down in a mid-air interception after it crossed into southern Israel October 6, 2012. The Israeli air force shot down a drone after it crossed into southern Israel on Saturday, the military said, but it remained unclear where the aircraft had come from. REUTERS/IDF via Reuters TV

A woman attaches an election poster on her shop window in Srebrenica, October 6, 2012. Bosnians will vote on Sunday in local elections likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman attaches an election poster on her shop window in Srebrenica, October 6, 2012. Bosnians will vote on Sunday in local elections likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) and opposition candidate Henrique Capriles (R) are seen on an apartment building in Caracas October 6, 2012. Venezuelans go to the polls on October 7 in a presidential election that pits President Hugo Chavez against opposition rival Henrique Capriles. While most polls indicate a clear win for Chavez, others have shown Capriles narrowing the gap. Chavez is seeking a new...more

Campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) and opposition candidate Henrique Capriles (R) are seen on an apartment building in Caracas October 6, 2012. Venezuelans go to the polls on October 7 in a presidential election that pits President Hugo Chavez against opposition rival Henrique Capriles. While most polls indicate a clear win for Chavez, others have shown Capriles narrowing the gap. Chavez is seeking a new six-year term as he marks his 14th year in power. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Florida Gators players celebrate after they defeated the LSU Tigers in their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Florida Gators players celebrate after they defeated the LSU Tigers in their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Soccer fans of Sao Paulo cheer for their team during Brazilian Serie A Championship soccer match against Palmeiras in Sao Paulo October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Soccer fans of Sao Paulo cheer for their team during Brazilian Serie A Championship soccer match against Palmeiras in Sao Paulo October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Bayern Munich's Toni Kroos (L) fights for the ball with Hoffenheim's Daniel Williams during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Toni Kroos (L) fights for the ball with Hoffenheim's Daniel Williams during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People wearing traditional Serbian military uniform stand outside the St George's Church on Oplenac Hill in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People wearing traditional Serbian military uniform stand outside the St George's Church on Oplenac Hill in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. Around 31 bodybuilders from across the world participated in the competition on Saturday. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. Around 31 bodybuilders from across the world participated in the competition on Saturday. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A boy hits a ball as people walk along the seafront at Galle face green in Colombo October 6, 2012. The ICC world Twenty20 finals will be played on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A boy hits a ball as people walk along the seafront at Galle face green in Colombo October 6, 2012. The ICC world Twenty20 finals will be played on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reporters film a courtroom sketch of Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri after his court appearance in Manhattan Federal Court in New York October 6, 2012. Abu Hamza appeared before a federal judge in New York on Saturday after Britain extradited the one-eyed radical preacher to the United States to face trial. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reporters film a courtroom sketch of Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri after his court appearance in Manhattan Federal Court in New York October 6, 2012. Abu Hamza appeared before a federal judge in New York on Saturday after Britain extradited the one-eyed radical preacher to the United States to face trial. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-politician and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), waves to his supporters as he leads a peace march against U.S. drone strikes from Islamabad to South Waziristan, in Musakhel, located in the province of Punjab October 6, 2012. About 1000 PTI supporters including U.S. peace activists took part in a peace march which started on Saturday from Islamabad and due to reach South Waziristan on Sunday,...more

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-politician and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), waves to his supporters as he leads a peace march against U.S. drone strikes from Islamabad to South Waziristan, in Musakhel, located in the province of Punjab October 6, 2012. About 1000 PTI supporters including U.S. peace activists took part in a peace march which started on Saturday from Islamabad and due to reach South Waziristan on Sunday, according to local media. REUTERS/Saad Arsalan

A model waits backstage during Panama Fashion Week in Panama City October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso )

A model waits backstage during Panama Fashion Week in Panama City October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso )

A symbolic coffin is placed in front of police officers by demonstrators outside the Casa Presidencial, or Presidential House, in Guatemala City October 5, 2012. Union members and other protesters demonstrated after six people blocking a road in Totonicapan, some 250 km (150 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, were, according to them, killed by gunshots as they were disbanded by the army and police, local media reported....more

A symbolic coffin is placed in front of police officers by demonstrators outside the Casa Presidencial, or Presidential House, in Guatemala City October 5, 2012. Union members and other protesters demonstrated after six people blocking a road in Totonicapan, some 250 km (150 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, were, according to them, killed by gunshots as they were disbanded by the army and police, local media reported. Guatemala's President Otto Perez Molina said that the soldiers had fired the shots into the air. The sign on the coffin reads, "Military outside our territory". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

