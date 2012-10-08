版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A fighter of the pro-government Ras Kimboni Brigade holds his weapon as he gets a haircut inside a barber's kiosk in a market area in the centre of the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Mogadishu in this October 7, 2012 handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A fighter of the pro-government Ras Kimboni Brigade holds his weapon as he gets a haircut inside a barber's kiosk in a market area in the centre of the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Mogadishu in this October 7, 2012 handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
1 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after Spain's central bank chief undercut the government's proposed 2013 budget on October 4, saying it was based on over-rosy forecasts for economic growth and tax revenue, as Prime Minister...more

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after Spain's central bank chief undercut the government's proposed 2013 budget on October 4, saying it was based on over-rosy forecasts for economic growth and tax revenue, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy weighs when to seek an international bailout. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Opposition activists pose with a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with a black ribbon commonly used for the deceased tied around it, on Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. Putin turns 60 on Sunday, his grip on power weaker than in the past but under little immediate threat if the oil price stays high. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Opposition activists pose with a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with a black ribbon commonly used for the deceased tied around it, on Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. Putin turns 60 on Sunday, his grip on power weaker than in the past but under little immediate threat if the oil price stays high. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez waves the national flag while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. Venezuela's socialist President Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez waves the national flag while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. Venezuela's socialist President Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A slum dweller throws water from a bucket after a fire in a slum at Mohakhali in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 7, 2012. A fire from a shanty burned the Sattala slum in the city, the fire service said. According to the slum dwellers, the fire spread quickly and they had no chance to salvage any belongings. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A slum dweller throws water from a bucket after a fire in a slum at Mohakhali in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 7, 2012. A fire from a shanty burned the Sattala slum in the city, the fire service said. According to the slum dwellers, the fire spread quickly and they had no chance to salvage any belongings. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
6 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man casts his vote at a polling booth in Potocari, near Srebrenica, October 7, 2012. Bosnians, voting in the local elections, are likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man casts his vote at a polling booth in Potocari, near Srebrenica, October 7, 2012. Bosnians, voting in the local elections, are likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A wounded Palestinian boy speaks on the phone with his family following an Israeli air strike in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2012. A missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit and wounded two Palestinian militants and eight bystanders in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian hospital officials said. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A wounded Palestinian boy speaks on the phone with his family following an Israeli air strike in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2012. A missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit and wounded two Palestinian militants and eight bystanders in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian hospital officials said. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Close
8 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying President Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying President Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (back L) watches Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance with ballgirls after Djokovic won their men's singles final at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (back L) watches Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance with ballgirls after Djokovic won their men's singles final at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning reacts on the sidelines during the second half of their NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning reacts on the sidelines during the second half of their NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
11 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Locals from Sabah wave Malaysian flags during the Malaysia Day celebrations marking Sabah's entry into Malaysia, in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2012. With a general election due within seven months, the 13-party ruling Barisan Nasional coalition is banking on Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak state on Borneo island to prolong its 55-year grip on power. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Locals from Sabah wave Malaysian flags during the Malaysia Day celebrations marking Sabah's entry into Malaysia, in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2012. With a general election due within seven months, the 13-party ruling Barisan Nasional coalition is banking on Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak state on Borneo island to prolong its 55-year grip on power. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
12 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Former Jordanian lawmaker Rudaina Al Atti (R), carrying a picture of her with Jordan's King Abdullah, walks past a cleaner as she leaves the parliament after packing her belongings in Amman October 7, 2012. Jordan's King Abdullah on October 4 dissolved the country's pro-government rubber stamp parliament, a constitutional move to pave the way for elections expected early next year. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Former Jordanian lawmaker Rudaina Al Atti (R), carrying a picture of her with Jordan's King Abdullah, walks past a cleaner as she leaves the parliament after packing her belongings in Amman October 7, 2012. Jordan's King Abdullah on October 4 dissolved the country's pro-government rubber stamp parliament, a constitutional move to pave the way for elections expected early next year. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
13 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is mobbed by supporters after he voted in the presidential election pitting him against President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is mobbed by supporters after he voted in the presidential election pitting him against President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Police officers carry a detained opposition activist to a bus during a protest on Russia's President Vladimir Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Police officers carry a detained opposition activist to a bus during a protest on Russia's President Vladimir Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the MLB ALDS playoff series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, Maryland October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the MLB ALDS playoff series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, Maryland October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
16 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A child living in the shanty area of al-Dweiqa walks past smouldering rubbish as he makes his way home from school in Cairo October 4, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has won grudging respect from detractors in his first 100 days by sending the army back to barracks faster than anyone expected and raising Egypt's international profile in several newsmaking visits abroad. Yet his political fortunes and those of the Muslim...more

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A child living in the shanty area of al-Dweiqa walks past smouldering rubbish as he makes his way home from school in Cairo October 4, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has won grudging respect from detractors in his first 100 days by sending the army back to barracks faster than anyone expected and raising Egypt's international profile in several newsmaking visits abroad. Yet his political fortunes and those of the Muslim Brotherhood which propelled him to power may well depend on his delivering on more mundane issues such as easing traffic congestion and bread and fuel shortages by October 7 as promised. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
17 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Afghan men work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Jalalabad October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Afghan men work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Jalalabad October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
18 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A rainbow is seen near a man being sprayed with water from a water fountain in a public park near Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A rainbow is seen near a man being sprayed with water from a water fountain in a public park near Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

The installation titled "The New Nomos of the Planet" by artist Haim Sokol is displayed at Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

The installation titled "The New Nomos of the Planet" by artist Haim Sokol is displayed at Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
20 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (93) holds on to bring down Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson in the fourth quarter of their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (93) holds on to bring down Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson in the fourth quarter of their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
21 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. The South Korean pastor, who runs a "baby box" where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source...more

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. The South Korean pastor, who runs a "baby box" where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
23 / 24
2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Two boys walk along the beach on The Solent at Stokes Bay in Gosport, England October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Two boys walk along the beach on The Solent at Stokes Bay in Gosport, England October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »