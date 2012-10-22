Editor’s Choice

Damage to the studios of private Libyan satellite channel Libya al-Ahrar is seen after demonstrators stormed Libya al-Ahrar's grounds in Benghazi October 21, 2012. The 400 unarmed but angry protesters demanded that the channel air photographic evidence that Gaddafi's son Khamis had been killed in battle. Libyan officials had announced he had been killed in fighting in Bani Walid but that has not been confirmed. Demonstrators said they were furious over what they deemed a false rumor, saying it had helped fuel violence in Bani Walid and stir up tribal enmity. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori