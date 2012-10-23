Editor's choice
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of Hamas security forces sit between posters depicting senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) and Qatar's Emir Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (R) in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 22, 2012. The emir of pro-Western Qatar will become the first head of state to enter the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in a high-profile visit breaking the isolation of the Iranian-backed Islamist movement Hamas that seized power in 2007. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A girl sits inside a school bus during a visit to the local aquarium in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama (R) and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2012. At center is moderator Bob Schieffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An airplane flies over a statue of Lenin in central Donetsk, Ukraine, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man smokes marijuana at a night show marking the end of a week-long celebration in honour of Nigeria's music legend Fela Kuti, in Lagos October 22, 2012. Kuti, a human rights activist and Afrobeat music pioneer, died of AIDS-related complications in 1997. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worshipper kisses a small statue of the Black Christ of Portobelo during the annual celebratory pilgrimage in Portobelo, in the province of Colon, Panama, October 21, 2012. Thousands of devotees gather at the Festival of the Black Christ every year to celebrate the Christ's miracles. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers and villagers perform during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park, one of two theme parks, in Wuxiang county, north China's Shanxi province, October 20, 2012. Visitors to the theme parks pay to participate in a dress up action play with performers, where they can choose to role play as soldiers from the Japanese army or the Eighth Route Army, with professional sound and lighting effects. A live-action show and the parks, located near the former headquarters of the Eighth Route Army, a military group controlled by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese Civil War and the Second Sino-Japanese War, cost the Wuxiang government around 500 million RMB ($80 million) to construct. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bird flies past the London Eye on a foggy autumn morning in central London October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro shows a copy of the October 19, 2012 Granma newspaper in Havana October 19, 2012. Castro dismissed reports that he was dead or near death in an article published on Monday in Cuba's state-run press. He accused news agencies and enemies of Cuba of spreading "stupidities" about him, particularly a report from a Spanish newspaper last week that said he had suffered a massive stroke and was in a vegetative state. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Candidates for leading the Coptic Church Father Bakhomius of Virgin Mary in Wadi Natroun (L), Father Seraphim of Virgin Mary (R) and Father Rafael from St Marina Monastery (C) talk during the mass held at the Klod Bek Coptic Church in Cairo October 22, 2012. The mass was held to introduce the five bishops nominated to succeed the late Pope Shenouda III who died on March 17, 2012 at the age of 88. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester from the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (Self-determination) clashes with police forces during a demonstration in Pristina October 22, 2012. Police fired teargas in Kosovo on Monday to disperse opposition activists demonstrating against a meeting last week in Brussels between Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic. Dozens of protesters and police officers were injured during the protest. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A man takes a bath along the streets of Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo celebrates the final out of the ninth inning after helping to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 of their MLB NLCS playoff series in San Francisco, California October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian man reacts to the death of his relative, one of two Palestinian militants killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims attend a prayer session along a street at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 22, 2012, ahead of Eid al-Adha which marks the end of haj. On October 25, the day of Arafat, millions of Muslim pilgrims will stand in prayer on Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A flock of ducks stands in front of a newly-demolished house in Haikou, in China's Hainan province October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of Free Syrian aims his rifle during clashes in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Afghan workers drink tea at a tea shop along a street on the outskirts of Kabul October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A motorist drives on the road after snowfall hit Jilin before winter, in Jilin province October 22, 2012. The cold front sweeping north China will also reach into central and eastern China while bringing snowfall to northeast regions, China's meteorological authorities said here Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Anti government protesters shout slogans as they try to enter al-Eker village, south of Manama, October 22 2012. Seven people have been detained over the killing of a policeman last week in al-Eker, which police has blocked off since Friday. Wefaq, the main opposition group in Bahrain, said on Sunday that clashes had broken out near al-Eker, south of Manama, after some rights activists and medics tried to enter the village. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 22, 2012. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A priest stands in the Armenian Church before the funeral of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Torkom Manoogian in Jerusalem's Old City October 22, 2012. Manoogian was elected patriarch of Jerusalem in 1990. He died at the age of 93 on October 12. REUTERS/Baz Ratner