Editor’s Choice

Stars can be seen during a long exposure above a section of the Great Wall of China, which is illuminated by moonlight and located near the village Xiang Shui Hu, some 80 km (50 miles) north-west of Beijing October 24, 2012. Voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the 6,400 km (around 4,000 miles) wall snakes its way across 11 Chinese provinces and draws millions of tourists every year, mostly to restored sections near the capital, Beijing. But away from the tourist trail, some parts of the wall are being allowed to crumble away. REUTERS/David Gray