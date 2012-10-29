Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of Congress, sits on a wheelchair as she makes her way towards the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 29, 2012. The Philippine court entered a "not guilty" plea for Arroyo on Monday during her trial for plunder charges of misusing state lottery fund, a litmus test for the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption in the poor Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo