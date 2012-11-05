版本:
2012年 11月 5日 星期一

<p>Tatyana Samokhval (L), daughter of local resident Sergei Khlystov, embraces her crying mother Valentina Khlystova in front of their partially demolished house in the Black Sea city of Sochi September 19, 2012. The workers arrived at Sergei Khlystov's gate on a Friday evening to bulldoze his home and clear a path for sewage pipes to the Olympic village being built in the Russian city of Sochi. Khlystov and his 33-year-old son-in-law, Maxim Samokhval, at first tried to block the bulldozers but then stood aside and watched as the two-storey house was destroyed. The earthmovers ended Khlystov's battle to stay in his house, one of the last razed in the Mirny neighborhood to make way for the Winter Olympics in 2014. REUTERS/sochinskie-novosti.ru/Artur Levedev/Handout </p>

Editor's Choice

Tatyana Samokhval (L), daughter of local resident Sergei Khlystov, embraces her crying mother Valentina Khlystova in front of their partially demolished house in the Black Sea city of Sochi September 19, 2012. The workers arrived at Sergei Khlystov's gate on a Friday evening to bulldoze his home and clear a path for sewage pipes to the Olympic village being built in the Russian city of Sochi. Khlystov and his 33-year-old son-in-law, Maxim Samokhval, at first tried to block the bulldozers but then stood aside and watched as the two-storey house was destroyed. The earthmovers ended Khlystov's battle to stay in his house, one of the last razed in the Mirny neighborhood to make way for the Winter Olympics in 2014. REUTERS/sochinskie-novosti.ru/Artur Levedev/Handout

<p>President Barack Obama speaks under two counter assault team members with binoculars on a nearby roof at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama speaks under two counter assault team members with binoculars on a nearby roof at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Laos honor guards and members of military orchestra sit behind guns as they prepare to welcome another foreign delegation arriving at Vientiane airport in Laos November 4, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe arrive at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Laos honor guards and members of military orchestra sit behind guns as they prepare to welcome another foreign delegation arriving at Vientiane airport in Laos November 4, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe arrive at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. A total of 47 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. A total of 47 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Moayed, a 9-year old Syrian refugee boy, lies over cotton clumps as the other Syrians work in a cotton field in the village of Bukulmez on the Turkish-Syrian border, in Hatay province, November 3, 2012. Despite the conflict on the Syrian side of the border, cotton harvest is still underway in Turkey's southern border province of Hatay. During early October, the Turkish military launched a retaliatory strike on Syria after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian soil landed in the countryside in Hatay. Some Syrian refugees work at cotton fields together with Turkish villagers in the border region as cottons pickers. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Moayed, a 9-year old Syrian refugee boy, lies over cotton clumps as the other Syrians work in a cotton field in the village of Bukulmez on the Turkish-Syrian border, in Hatay province, November 3, 2012. Despite the conflict on the Syrian side of the border, cotton harvest is still underway in Turkey's southern border province of Hatay. During early October, the Turkish military launched a retaliatory strike on Syria after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian soil landed in the countryside in Hatay. Some Syrian refugees work at cotton fields together with Turkish villagers in the border region as cottons pickers. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. Russia marks the National Unity Day on November 4 when it celebrates the defeat of Polish invaders in 1612. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy </p>

Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. Russia marks the National Unity Day on November 4 when it celebrates the defeat of Polish invaders in 1612. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

<p>Water-damaged furniture and belongings are piled high on sand along East Avenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, at Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

Water-damaged furniture and belongings are piled high on sand along East Avenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, at Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

<p>A woman pauses her cleaning to rest while working to remove the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman pauses her cleaning to rest while working to remove the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Vincent Gearity removes water-damaged insulation in a crawl space below a home as the area continues to clean up after Hurricane Sandy in Toms River, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Vincent Gearity removes water-damaged insulation in a crawl space below a home as the area continues to clean up after Hurricane Sandy in Toms River, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. Russia marks the National Unity Day on November 4 when it celebrates the defeat of Polish invaders in 1612. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. Russia marks the National Unity Day on November 4 when it celebrates the defeat of Polish invaders in 1612. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People stand outside a shop littered with broken windows in Benghazi November 4, 2012. A car bomb exploded on Sunday in front of the central Hadayeq police station in Benghazi, injuring three police officers in the latest in a series of attacks on security officials in Libya's second largest city. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

People stand outside a shop littered with broken windows in Benghazi November 4, 2012. A car bomb exploded on Sunday in front of the central Hadayeq police station in Benghazi, injuring three police officers in the latest in a series of attacks on security officials in Libya's second largest city. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and his wife arrive at a campaign event in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and his wife arrive at a campaign event in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>Afghan labourers take a break from their work at a brick-making factory outside Kabul November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Afghan labourers take a break from their work at a brick-making factory outside Kabul November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Paramilitary police officers shovel snow in a line at the Forbidden City on a rain-snow mixed day, in central Beijing November 4, 2012. China on Sunday continued to warn against blizzards, hiking the alert to the second-highest level on snowstorms that are expected to hit northern regions over the next few days. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Paramilitary police officers shovel snow in a line at the Forbidden City on a rain-snow mixed day, in central Beijing November 4, 2012. China on Sunday continued to warn against blizzards, hiking the alert to the second-highest level on snowstorms that are expected to hit northern regions over the next few days. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A damaged house is shown in this U.S. Army National Guard aerial photograph taken over the Jersey Shore seen during a visit by National Guard senior leaders to areas impacted by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey and New York on November 2, 2012 and released on November 4. Overnight, near-freezing temperatures gripped the U.S. northeast. At least two more victims were found in New Jersey, one dead of hypothermia, as the overall death toll from one of worst storms in U.S. history climbed to at least 112. REUTERS/Jim Greenhill/Army National Guard photo/Handout </p>

A damaged house is shown in this U.S. Army National Guard aerial photograph taken over the Jersey Shore seen during a visit by National Guard senior leaders to areas impacted by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey and New York on November 2, 2012 and released on November 4. Overnight, near-freezing temperatures gripped the U.S. northeast. At least two more victims were found in New Jersey, one dead of hypothermia, as the overall death toll from one of worst storms in U.S. history climbed to at least 112. REUTERS/Jim Greenhill/Army National Guard photo/Handout

<p>A sign lies on top of debris in a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. A housing crisis loomed in New York City as victims of superstorm Sandy struggled on Sunday against near-freezing temperatures and officials fretted that displaced voters would not be able to cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A sign lies on top of debris in a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. A housing crisis loomed in New York City as victims of superstorm Sandy struggled on Sunday against near-freezing temperatures and officials fretted that displaced voters would not be able to cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party hold posters of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Sonia, during a public rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. India's embattled Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, sought to drum up support for the contentious opening up of the country's vast retail sector to big foreign chains at a mass rally on Sunday, saying supermarkets would help farmers and consumers battling high inflation. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party hold posters of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Sonia, during a public rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. India's embattled Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, sought to drum up support for the contentious opening up of the country's vast retail sector to big foreign chains at a mass rally on Sunday, saying supermarkets would help farmers and consumers battling high inflation. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Supporters of President Barack Obama cheer during his remarks at a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Supporters of President Barack Obama cheer during his remarks at a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>AS Roma's Pablo Osvaldo (L) shoots to score against Palermo's goalkeeper Samir Ujkani during their Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

AS Roma's Pablo Osvaldo (L) shoots to score against Palermo's goalkeeper Samir Ujkani during their Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A cleaning lady polishes floor in front of flags of countries participating at the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) at a National Convention Center in Vientiane November 4, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe will arrive at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A cleaning lady polishes floor in front of flags of countries participating at the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) at a National Convention Center in Vientiane November 4, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe will arrive at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Czech Republic's team members celebrate with the trophy after winning their final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament against Serbia in Prague November 4, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Czech Republic's team members celebrate with the trophy after winning their final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament against Serbia in Prague November 4, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

