Editor's Choice

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

<p>President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's supporters react after Romney was projected to lose during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's supporters react after Romney was projected to lose during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday and threatened to bring dangerous winds and flooding to a region still climbing out from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy. The nor'easter storm added misery to thousands of people whose homes were destroyed by Sandy, which killed 120 people when it smashed ashore on October 29 in the New York-New Jersey area, swallowing entire neighborhoods with rising seawater and blowing homes from their foundations. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday and threatened to bring dangerous winds and flooding to a region still climbing out from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy. The nor'easter storm added misery to thousands of people whose homes were destroyed by Sandy, which killed 120 people when it smashed ashore on October 29 in the New York-New Jersey area, swallowing entire neighborhoods with rising seawater and blowing homes from their foundations. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A man walks with his bicycle in front of a screen showing propaganda displays near the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. Just days before the party's all-important congress opens, China's stability-obsessed rulers are taking no chances and have combed through a list all possible threats, avian or otherwise. Their list includes bus windows being screwed shut and handles for rear windows in taxis - to stop subversive leaflets being scattered on the streets - plus balloons and remote control model planes. The goal is to ensure an image of harmony as President Hu Jintao prepares to transfer power as party leader to anointed successor Vice President Xi Jinping at the congress, which starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A man walks with his bicycle in front of a screen showing propaganda displays near the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. Just days before the party's all-important congress opens, China's stability-obsessed rulers are taking no chances and have combed through a list all possible threats, avian or otherwise. Their list includes bus windows being screwed shut and handles for rear windows in taxis - to stop subversive leaflets being scattered on the streets - plus balloons and remote control model planes. The goal is to ensure an image of harmony as President Hu Jintao prepares to transfer power as party leader to anointed successor Vice President Xi Jinping at the congress, which starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) showcase their skills during a graduation ceremony in Laghman province November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) showcase their skills during a graduation ceremony in Laghman province November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi November 7, 2012. The annual art fair which showcases modern and contemporary art, opens on Wednesday and runs till November 10. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi November 7, 2012. The annual art fair which showcases modern and contemporary art, opens on Wednesday and runs till November 10. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

<p>President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Supporters of President Barack Obama cheer during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Supporters of President Barack Obama cheer during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. New York and New Jersey ordered the evacuation of nursing homes and low-lying coastal areas already devastated by deadly Superstorm Sandy as a smaller but still powerful Nor'easter approached from the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. New York and New Jersey ordered the evacuation of nursing homes and low-lying coastal areas already devastated by deadly Superstorm Sandy as a smaller but still powerful Nor'easter approached from the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A protester throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Costas Baltas </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A protester throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Participants wearing historical uniforms hold Soviet-made weapons as they prepare for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square November 7, 2012. This parade marks the 71th anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines during World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Participants wearing historical uniforms hold Soviet-made weapons as they prepare for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square November 7, 2012. This parade marks the 71th anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines during World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Juan De Leon (L) the coach of Polish boxing contender Mariusz Wach (R) holds up sparring gloves with images of opponent Vladimir Klitschko, as they joke during a public training session in Hamburg November 7, 2012. Ukrainian WBO, IBO and IBF heavy weight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko will fight Wach in a title bout on November 10 at the O2 World in Hamburg. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Juan De Leon (L) the coach of Polish boxing contender Mariusz Wach (R) holds up sparring gloves with images of opponent Vladimir Klitschko, as they joke during a public training session in Hamburg November 7, 2012. Ukrainian WBO, IBO and IBF heavy weight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko will fight Wach in a title bout on November 10 at the O2 World in Hamburg. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

<p>Students from a high school cheer for their seniors in front of a college entrance examination hall before the exam begins in Seoul November 8, 2012. About 660,000 students sat on Thursday for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take these tests. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Students from a high school cheer for their seniors in front of a college entrance examination hall before the exam begins in Seoul November 8, 2012. About 660,000 students sat on Thursday for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take these tests. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. A strong earthquake off the coast of Guatemala on Wednesday shook buildings in Guatemala City and San Salvador and was felt as far away as Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/William Gularte </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. A strong earthquake off the coast of Guatemala on Wednesday shook buildings in Guatemala City and San Salvador and was felt as far away as Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/William Gularte

<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 7, 2012. Pope Benedict called on the international community to urgently address a bloody civil war in Syria on Wednesday, urging a political solution to a conflict that threatens to destabilise the Middle East. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 7, 2012. Pope Benedict called on the international community to urgently address a bloody civil war in Syria on Wednesday, urging a political solution to a conflict that threatens to destabilise the Middle East. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Iraq's player Ahmed Ibrahim Khalaf heads the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Qatar in Doha November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Iraq's player Ahmed Ibrahim Khalaf heads the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Qatar in Doha November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

<p>Serginho, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, walks on the street after an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum, Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Serginho, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, walks on the street after an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum, Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Afghan children play soccer beside an old swimming pool on a hill in Kabul November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Afghan children play soccer beside an old swimming pool on a hill in Kabul November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for U.S. President Barack Obama by a television network during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris</p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for U.S. President Barack Obama by a television network during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2L) as First lady Michelle Obama looks on during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2L) as First lady Michelle Obama looks on during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A sister of senior police officer Hilal Haider, reacts near a damaged vehicle at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Peshawar November 7, 2012. A blast targeting the vehicle of Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Investigations officer Haider in Qissa Khawani Bazaar, in the area of Peshawar, killed six people and injured 36 others on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A sister of senior police officer Hilal Haider, reacts near a damaged vehicle at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Peshawar November 7, 2012. A blast targeting the vehicle of Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Investigations officer Haider in Qissa Khawani Bazaar, in the area of Peshawar, killed six people and injured 36 others on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped heavy rain and snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and knocking out power in a region where hundreds of thousands were still in the dark after Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped heavy rain and snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and knocking out power in a region where hundreds of thousands were still in the dark after Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Dead foxes are seen placed on a dry stone wall near Fair Head in the Glens of Antrim, northern Ireland November 7, 2012. Foxes that have been culled during the night are left on display for the landowner to view. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

2012年 11月 8日 星期四

Dead foxes are seen placed on a dry stone wall near Fair Head in the Glens of Antrim, northern Ireland November 7, 2012. Foxes that have been culled during the night are left on display for the landowner to view. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 11月 7日
