Editor's Choice

Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. Around 9,000 Syrian refugees fled into Turkey in the past 24 hours, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, and Turkish state media said 26 defecting Syrian army officers had also arrived. More than 120,000 registered Syrian refugees are now sheltering in Turkish camps. Tens of thousands of unregistered Syrians are also living in Turkish border towns and villages. REUTERS
A police officer patrols a street as a resident looks on during a security operation in the Brasilandia favela in Sao Paulo November 9, 2012. Some 90 police murders have occurred this year in greater Sao Paulo. The root cause is an escalating, eye-for-an-eye battle between police and a notorious organized crime group known as the First Capital Command. The violence appears to have been triggered by a drug bust months ago, and then spiraled out of control due to campaign politics and alleged police brutality, among other factors, security officials told Reuters. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, is seen reflected in a window of a bus as a delegate leaves after a meeting in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rioting prisoners from Welikada prison fire weapons from the roof during a clash between Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) at Welikada prison in Colombo, November 9, 2012. Ten people were killed in a gunfight in the country's biggest jail on Friday that started when the police, who were conducting a routine search, came under fire from inmates. Clashes have continued through to Saturday morning, said local media. REUTERS
A hotel in Kapoeta, South Sudan October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A hotel in Kapoeta, South Sudan October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Anti-government protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police, as they attempt to get to the village of Diraz, west of Manama November 9, 2012. Bahraini police fired tear gas and blocked roads to stop thousands of Shi'ite Muslims joining prayers led by one of their spiritual leaders on Friday, witnesses said, amid worsening strife. Shi'ite leaders had called for people to turn out to support Sheikh Issa Qassim in his village of Diraz, west of the capital Manama, after the government warned clerics not to criticise the government or incite violence. Police had blocked all access to Diraz. REUTERS
East Orthodox priests carry a coffin bearing the body of Patriarch Maxim during a funeral ceremony in Troyan Monastery, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north-east of Sofia November 9, 2012. Patriarch Maxim, who led Bulgaria's Orthodox Christians for 41 years, has died at the age of 98 on Tuesday following heart failure. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Palestinian demonstrator throws a rock at Israeli security forces from the roof of a house, during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Kfir and Boeing military planes fly during a ceremony to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Colombian Air Force at the military base in Bogota, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Demonstrators hold placards at damaged buildings during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after Friday prayers in Erbeen near Damascus November 9, 2012. REUTERS
A man carries a plastic horse across the Revolution Square in Managua November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman inspects bags and other leather accessories that are made from saltwater crocodile skin and sold at a price range of 700 pesos to 200,000 pesos (around $17 to $4,956), as a live crocodile is seen on a table at a stall inside a crocodile farm in Pasay City Metro Manila November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An armoured vehicle of U.S. Marines, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment is enveloped with smoke and dust after it was hit by an IED roadside bomb attack as a marines convoy is on patrol in the outskirts of Now Zad district in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 9, 2012. The vehicle was just damaged slightly in the attack. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Customers point to chopped pork for sale during a promotional event at a supermarket in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased to 1.7 percent in October from September's 1.9 percent, official data showed on Friday, leaving policymakers with some scope to tweak monetary policy if necessary to shore up growth. REUTERS
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Relatives attend a mass funeral of 10 farm workers murdered by a criminal gang, in a park in Santa Rosa, Antioquia November 9, 2012. A drug-trafficking group massacred the 10 peasants on a farm on Wednesday over an apparent extortion demand, Colombian officials said. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, about 250 km (155 miles) from Guatemala City, November 9, 2012. Rescue workers on Thursday carted out dead bodies found under rubble in the aftermath of Guatemala's most powerful earthquake in decades, while others cleared wrecked cars and collapsed buildings as they searched for survivors. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo which fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province November 8, 2012. Picture taken November 8, 2012. REUTERS
Palestinians mourn next the body of Ahmed Abu Dagah, who was killed by gunfire from Israeli forces, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 9, 2012. Gunfire from Israeli forces killed the Palestinian boy, Abu Dagah, in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, local medics said, during border clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants. Israeli military officials said soldiers who were engaged in "routine activity" adjacent to the security fence came under attack from Palestinian militants and responded "by firing at suspicious locations". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman takes pictures at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. President Hu Jintao warned China's incoming leaders on Thursday that corruption threatened the ruling Communist Party and the state, but said the party must stay in charge as it battles growing social unrest. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Canada's Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai reads a card as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this undated handout photograph released to Reuters on November 8, 2012. Malala, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, was flown from Pakistan to Britain for specialist treatment after the Oct. 9 attack. REUTERS
Victor Ocasio pauses to catch his breath as he walks up a darkened stairwell to his 15th floor apartment in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing that remains without power in the Queens borough neighborhood of Edgemere in New York, November 8, 2012. New York City and much of the U.S. Northeast on Thursday dug out from a snowstorm that hammered a region struggling to recover from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, as local governments expanded gasoline rationing in the face of shortages that may last for weeks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
