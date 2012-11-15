Editor's Choice

Hiet Ratt, 34, displays a portrait of U.S. President Barack Obama on the roof of his house near Phnom Penh Airport November 14, 2012. Around 182 families living around the airport have been served with eviction notices ahead of Obama's historic visit to the country as it hosts the ASEAN and East Asia summits. Residents say that they want Obama's help when he is in the country this week in getting fair compensation, and that authorities did not say when they will evict them from their homes. REUTERS/Samrang Pring