Editor's Choice

Palestinians help extinguish the fire after an Israeli air strike on the car of Hamas's top commander in Gamore
Palestinians help extinguish the fire after an Israeli air strike on the car of Hamas's top commander in Gaza City November 14, 2012. An Israeli official said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas's top commander in the Gaza Strip was not the end of Israel's assault on the coastal territory and more strikes would follow. Ahmed Al-Jaabari, Hamas's military chief, was killed when his car was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Multiple other Israeli attacks rocked the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Stringer
Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of tmore
Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. flag is seen in the front door of a damaged home in the Breezy Point neighborhood which were left demore
A U.S. flag is seen in the front door of a damaged home in the Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens on November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Israeli border police officer fires tear gas towards Palestinian activists attempting to block a road nemore
An Israeli border police officer fires tear gas towards Palestinian activists attempting to block a road near the West Bank town of Jericho November 14, 2012. A Palestinian diplomatic effort to upgrade the status of the Palestinian Authority in the United Nations is accompanied by a campaign of civil disobedience in the West Bank, where demonstrators against military occupation on Wednesday blocked roads used by Israeli settlers, in a display of "popular resistance". REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operatmore
A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including nine areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester is detained by a plainclothes police officer during clashes at a 24-hour nationwide general strmore
A protester is detained by a plainclothes police officer during clashes at a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Lisbon, November 14, 2012. Spanish and Portuguese workers will stage the first coordinated general strike across the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday, shutting transport, grounding flights and closing schools to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters march in a line crossing the street on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People,more
Firefighters march in a line crossing the street on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A mural of Pinocchio is pictured in front of a street light at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa November 14, 2012. more
A mural of Pinocchio is pictured in front of a street light at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A protester confronts riot police officers during clashes at 24-hour nationwide general strike in Lisbon, Nmore
A protester confronts riot police officers during clashes at 24-hour nationwide general strike in Lisbon, November 14, 2012. Spanish and Portuguese workers will stage the first coordinated general strike across the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday, shutting transport, grounding flights and closing schools to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Hiet Ratt, 34, displays a portrait of U.S. President Barack Obama on the roof of his house near Phnom Penh more
Hiet Ratt, 34, displays a portrait of U.S. President Barack Obama on the roof of his house near Phnom Penh Airport November 14, 2012. Around 182 families living around the airport have been served with eviction notices ahead of Obama's historic visit to the country as it hosts the ASEAN and East Asia summits. Residents say that they want Obama's help when he is in the country this week in getting fair compensation, and that authorities did not say when they will evict them from their homes. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An Israeli boy waves at a helicopter carrying Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion more
An Israeli boy waves at a helicopter carrying Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his visit in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 14, 2012. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces are faltering against rebels, some of whom are dug in on the eastern foothills of the Golan Heights, Israel said on Wednesday. The violence near the Golan has jarred the Jewish state, which this week twice shot back after stray Syrian fire hit its side - the old foes' first armed engagement over the strategic plateau since 1973. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Riot police line up during clashes in front of the Parliament in Lisbon, November 14, 2012. Spanish and Pormore
Riot police line up during clashes in front of the Parliament in Lisbon, November 14, 2012. Spanish and Portuguese workers will stage the first coordinated general strike across the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday, shutting transport, grounding flights and closing schools to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia'smore
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province November 14, 2012. School children from around 46 families in the village are forced to cross the river every day because there is no bridge, villagers said. REUTERS/Stringer
An NYPD officer jumps over a chasm in the boardwalk caused by the storm surge of Hurricane Sandy in the Bromore
An NYPD officer jumps over a chasm in the boardwalk caused by the storm surge of Hurricane Sandy in the Brooklyn borough region of Belle Harbor in New York November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad pushes a tyre during a training session at Fast Performance Center in Amore
Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad pushes a tyre during a training session at Fast Performance Center in Ahdaaf Sports Club in Dubai November 14, 2012. Al Haddad, 23, a former CrossFit enthusiast and currently an Olympic weightlifter, hopes to make it to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A protester hides behind a barricade during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November more
A protester hides behind a barricade during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. Police and protesters clashed in Spain and Italy on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest against spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play with bubbles while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain more
Children play with bubbles while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Palestinians help to evacuate a woman following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 14, 2012. Israel more
Palestinians help to evacuate a woman following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 14, 2012. Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of hell". REUTERS/Ali Hassan
Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kmore
Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata November 14, 2012. Wrestling matches are organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outsmore
Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. The "Rock" as it is referred to by the approximately 100 people living there in about 15 families, was founded about 35 years ago on a sandstone formation near Canyonlands National Park. Polygamy was a part of the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was brought to Utah by faithful Mormons in the late 1840s. The mainstream Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890, but an estimated 37,000 Mormon fundamentalists continue the practice today and believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Israeli soldiers wait for a demonstration of skills by special Israeli army units at Tel Nof base in centramore
Israeli soldiers wait for a demonstration of skills by special Israeli army units at Tel Nof base in central Israel November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A poster hangs on the wall next to a blown-out window in a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in heavily damamore
A poster hangs on the wall next to a blown-out window in a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in heavily damaged New Dorp Beach on Staten Island in New York City, November 14, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to visit the New Dorp area on November 15 during his second trip to survey damage and relief operations and meet with victims after Superstorm Sandy, one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th Nmore
A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhmore
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has independently made seven miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) last October. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 metres (66-98 feet), and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
