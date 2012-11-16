Editor's Choice

Clothes are seen hanging outside a bus which has been converted into a dwelling for Lu Changshan and his wife, near newly-constructed residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, November 12, 2012. Lu, 39, and his 36-year-old wife Zhang Dingmei have been living in a bus for more than three years selling cement and sand as their livelihood. In order to constantly watch over their construction materials and save on rent, they chose to live in the bus. They have moved three times during the past three years to be next to newly-constructed residential buildings where they could have more customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer