<p>An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Opponents of President Mohamed Mursi rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a fifth day on Tuesday, stepping up calls to scrap a decree they say threatens Egypt with a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Opponents of President Mohamed Mursi rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a fifth day on Tuesday, stepping up calls to scrap a decree they say threatens Egypt with a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A 50-year-old grave digger who only wants to be identified as Mr Sim exhumes a grave at Bukit Brown Cemetery in Singapore November 27, 2012. Starting early next year, workers with heavy machinery will begin constructing an eight-lane highway across the small country's oldest surviving major cemetery, overriding the objections of nature lovers and heritage buffs. Singapore, with its 5.3 million people crammed onto an island less than half the size of London, is already more densely populated than rival Asian business centre Hong Kong, making permanent burial space unfeasible. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

A 50-year-old grave digger who only wants to be identified as Mr Sim exhumes a grave at Bukit Brown Cemetery in Singapore November 27, 2012. Starting early next year, workers with heavy machinery will begin constructing an eight-lane highway across the small country's oldest surviving major cemetery, overriding the objections of nature lovers and heritage buffs. Singapore, with its 5.3 million people crammed onto an island less than half the size of London, is already more densely populated than rival Asian business centre Hong Kong, making permanent burial space unfeasible. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Farmers use a slingshot against riot policemen during a protest by European milk producers in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels November 27, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the demonstration to urge politicians to take efficient legislative measures for the milk market and to listen to farmers' demands for cost-covering prices and fair remuneration, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Farmers use a slingshot against riot policemen during a protest by European milk producers in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels November 27, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the demonstration to urge politicians to take efficient legislative measures for the milk market and to listen to farmers' demands for cost-covering prices and fair remuneration, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters carry a wounded man away from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a fifth day on Tuesday, stepping up calls to scrap a decree they say threatens Egypt with a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters carry a wounded man away from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a fifth day on Tuesday, stepping up calls to scrap a decree they say threatens Egypt with a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat November 27, 2012. The town's population was evacuated following the disaster at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear reactor in 1986. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov</p>

A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat November 27, 2012. The town's population was evacuated following the disaster at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear reactor in 1986. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Amiriya district November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Amiriya district November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Russian cossacks patrol near a train station in central Moscow November 27, 2012. Cossacks traditionally protected Russia's borderlands but on Tuesday descendants of the Tsarist warrior caste patrolled a patch of central Moscow as part of a resurgence encouraged by President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Russian cossacks patrol near a train station in central Moscow November 27, 2012. Cossacks traditionally protected Russia's borderlands but on Tuesday descendants of the Tsarist warrior caste patrolled a patch of central Moscow as part of a resurgence encouraged by President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pose on a tank, which they say was captured from the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, after clashes in Qasseer, near Homs November 19, 2012. Picture taken November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pose on a tank, which they say was captured from the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, after clashes in Qasseer, near Homs November 19, 2012. Picture taken November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A storekeeper puts on her make-up at her store in Jagalchi Market in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, November 27, 2012. The Jagalchi Market is the biggest fish market in South Korea, according to the Korean Tourism Organization's official website. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A storekeeper puts on her make-up at her store in Jagalchi Market in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, November 27, 2012. The Jagalchi Market is the biggest fish market in South Korea, according to the Korean Tourism Organization's official website. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Commuters cross the Millenium Bridge during a rainy morning, towards the financial district the City of London November 27, 2012. In background is St Paul's Cathedral. Britain's economy will grow much more slowly than previously thought next year, and finance minister George Osborne should be ready to abandon a key debt target if growth weakens further, the OECD said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Commuters cross the Millenium Bridge during a rainy morning, towards the financial district the City of London November 27, 2012. In background is St Paul's Cathedral. Britain's economy will grow much more slowly than previously thought next year, and finance minister George Osborne should be ready to abandon a key debt target if growth weakens further, the OECD said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A wooden star with the word "Hope", is left in front of a burnt house in Breezy Point, almost a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, in the New York borough of Queens November 27, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and the economic damage estimates top $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A wooden star with the word "Hope", is left in front of a burnt house in Breezy Point, almost a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, in the New York borough of Queens November 27, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and the economic damage estimates top $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>An employee places a newly painted glass Christmas and New Year decoration in a drying rack at the "Biryusinka" toy factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 27, 2012. The factory, founded in 1942, produces decorative glass spheres, which can be found on Christmas trees all over the country and in Moscow's Kremlin in particular, during the festive season. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An employee places a newly painted glass Christmas and New Year decoration in a drying rack at the "Biryusinka" toy factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 27, 2012. The factory, founded in 1942, produces decorative glass spheres, which can be found on Christmas trees all over the country and in Moscow's Kremlin in particular, during the festive season. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. The men shouted, "It's a Nissan !" as they continued past the photographer. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. The men shouted, "It's a Nissan !" as they continued past the photographer. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A pedestrian passes a painted image of Britain'sCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England November 27, 2012. The piece was painted for a fundraising event by British television entertainer Timmy Mallett. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A pedestrian passes a painted image of Britain'sCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England November 27, 2012. The piece was painted for a fundraising event by British television entertainer Timmy Mallett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Men chew on qat, a mild stimulant, as they sit on chairs on the side of a road in the Old Sanaa city November 27, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Men chew on qat, a mild stimulant, as they sit on chairs on the side of a road in the Old Sanaa city November 27, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethnic Miao people carry a duck, fish and glutinous rice cakes, or Ciba, as gifts for relatives on the first day of the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, where most of the Miao ethnic group live, southeast Guizhou province, November 26, 2012. Guzang Festival, during which the Miao ethnic minority people commemorate their ancestors once every 13 years, is one of the biggest traditional festivals for the Miao ethnic minority people. "Gu" literally means "drum", and "zang" means "to bury". The complicated rites which take three years to complete consist of a series of great ceremonies, including the Zhaolong (inviting the dragon), Xinggu (awakening the drum), Yinggu (welcoming the drum), Shenniu (inspecting the cattle), and the white drum ritual, which is a significant sacrifice marking the end of the festival. The Miao believe wooden drums made of maple trees are where their ancestors' souls rest, so they gather under the holy maple and communicate with their ancestors through drumming and dancing, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Ethnic Miao people carry a duck, fish and glutinous rice cakes, or Ciba, as gifts for relatives on the first day of the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, where most of the Miao ethnic group live, southeast Guizhou province, November 26, 2012. Guzang Festival, during which the Miao ethnic minority people commemorate their ancestors once every 13 years, is one of the biggest traditional festivals for the Miao ethnic minority people. "Gu" literally means "drum", and "zang" means "to bury". The complicated rites which take three years to complete consist of a series of great ceremonies, including the Zhaolong (inviting the dragon), Xinggu (awakening the drum), Yinggu (welcoming the drum), Shenniu (inspecting the cattle), and the white drum ritual, which is a significant sacrifice marking the end of the festival. The Miao believe wooden drums made of maple trees are where their ancestors' souls rest, so they gather under the holy maple and communicate with their ancestors through drumming and dancing, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-government slogans in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Tens of thousands Egyptians protested on Tuesday against President Mohamed Mursi in one of the biggest rallies since Hosni Mubarak's overthrow, accusing the Islamist leader of seeking to impose a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-government slogans in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 27, 2012. Tens of thousands Egyptians protested on Tuesday against President Mohamed Mursi in one of the biggest rallies since Hosni Mubarak's overthrow, accusing the Islamist leader of seeking to impose a new era of autocracy. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Elena Fanchini of Italy crashes at the finish line during training for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2012. Fanchini was not injured in the mishap. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Elena Fanchini of Italy crashes at the finish line during training for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2012. Fanchini was not injured in the mishap. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A woman sings the Portuguese national anthem during a protest against austerity, in front of Portugal's parliament in Lisbon November 27, 2012. Portugal's parliament gave final approval on Tuesday to a 2013 budget which promises a third year of recession and the biggest tax hikes in modern history to ensure international bailout terms are met. A few thousand protesters gathered outside parliament to oppose the bill, which far-left opposition lawmakers have promised to challenge in the country's constitutional court. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A woman sings the Portuguese national anthem during a protest against austerity, in front of Portugal's parliament in Lisbon November 27, 2012. Portugal's parliament gave final approval on Tuesday to a 2013 budget which promises a third year of recession and the biggest tax hikes in modern history to ensure international bailout terms are met. A few thousand protesters gathered outside parliament to oppose the bill, which far-left opposition lawmakers have promised to challenge in the country's constitutional court. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to her husband Prince Philip (UNSEEN) as they ride in a ceremonial procession with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England November 27, 2012. The Emir arrived at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to start a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to her husband Prince Philip (UNSEEN) as they ride in a ceremonial procession with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England November 27, 2012. The Emir arrived at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to start a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

<p>Alcoyano's Javi Selvas kicks the ball during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match against real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Alcoyano's Javi Selvas kicks the ball during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match against real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>New Zealand's Todd Astle (L) reacts as he tries to duck from the ball during the third day of second and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

New Zealand's Todd Astle (L) reacts as he tries to duck from the ball during the third day of second and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

