Editor's Choice
Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the nighmore
Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the night ahead of a ground advance as part of a joint Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM operation in an area south-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photograph taken November 26, 2012 and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team November 28, 2012. Troops from both the Ugandan and Burundian contingents of AMISOM and SNA units advanced on foot to the dense area of bush south of Elasha Biya, some 15km (9 miles) west of Mogadishu, which was hitherto occupied by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab and being used to launch attacks along the Afgooye corridor, the main thoroughfare west of the Somali capital, according to the AU-UN IST. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on Novembmore
Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on November 27, 2012. A volcano on Hawaii's largest island is spilling lava into the ocean, creating a rare and spectacular fusion of steam and waves that officials said on Tuesday could attract thrill seeking visitors if it continues. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) wemore
Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Kigali, November 28, 2012. Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on its border with Democratic Republic of Congo, but a spokesman for the FDLR denied its fighters had been involved. REUTERS/James Akena
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month aftermore
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes more
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Buildings of a housing project stand unfinished and empty in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez November 28, 2more
Buildings of a housing project stand unfinished and empty in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez November 28, 2012. Once best known as a party town for Americans hopping across the border for cheap thrills, Ciudad Juarez fell into chaos with about one in every six of the 60,000 victims of Mexico's bloody drug war over the last six years dying here. This year, though, the violence in Ciudad Juarez has fallen dramatically, prompting political leaders to hold up the city as a symbol of progress and offering hope to Mexico's incoming president, Enrique Pena Nieto, in the fight against crime. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A scarf of a garment worker is seen in the burnt interior of garment factory Tazreen Fashions, after a devamore
A scarf of a garment worker is seen in the burnt interior of garment factory Tazreen Fashions, after a devastating fire, in Savar November 28, 2012. Three supervisors of a Bangladeshi garments factory were arrested on Wednesday as protests over a fire that killed more than 100 people raged on into a third day, with textile workers and police clashing in the streets of a Dhaka suburb. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Three lawyers listen a manifesto as they take part in a demonstration against the new law of the court feesmore
Three lawyers listen a manifesto as they take part in a demonstration against the new law of the court fees imposed by Spain's Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz Gallardon, in Malaga, southern Spain November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Palestinian youths play with a ball on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Tempmore
Palestinian youths play with a ball on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City November 28, 2012. Jerusalem's Old City is holy to the world's three major monotheistic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. For Jews it incarnates ancient Israel, for Christians it is where Christ spent the last days of his life and for Muslims, it is where the Prophet Mohammad ascended to heaven. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Publican John Fischer rests on his broom as James Brindley (R) sweeps muddy sediment out the Swan Pub aftermore
Publican John Fischer rests on his broom as James Brindley (R) sweeps muddy sediment out the Swan Pub after flood waters receded in St Asaph, north Wales, November 28, 2012. Dozens of properties were flooded in St Asaph after the River Clwyd burst its banks yesterday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man wearing devil horn as he sells toys on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 28, 2012. REUmore
A man wearing devil horn as he sells toys on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A protester holds a shield which belongs to a riot policeman during clashes along a road which leads to themore
A protester holds a shield which belongs to a riot policeman during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. Protesters earlier beat up at least two riot police officers, whose bullet-proof vests and shields were taken away from them. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Stacks of bricks, 960 in total, that symbolize the number of murders per week in Brazil according to Rio demore
Stacks of bricks, 960 in total, that symbolize the number of murders per week in Brazil according to Rio de Paz President Antonio Costa, are seen at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia with the National Congress building in the background, November 28, 2012. Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) is a non-governmental organisation that is affiliated with Department of Public Information of the U.N. and its members placed these stacks of bricks to draw attention to Brazil's homicide rate, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on Novemmore
A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews. On Monday, one MP stoked international outrage when he called for lists of Jews in Hungary's Parliament and government. He later apologised but refused to step down. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spacesuits are seen laid out for U.S. astronaut Thomas Marshburn, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and Rusmore
Spacesuits are seen laid out for U.S. astronaut Thomas Marshburn, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko before an exam on a simulator of the International Space Station at the Russian cosmonaut training centre at Star City outside Moscow November 28, 2012. The three-man crew is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station in December. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A protester gestures during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahmore
A protester gestures during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Paul Lynch, a contractor, cuts lumber while repairing a home he built 23 years ago that was damaged by Hurrmore
Paul Lynch, a contractor, cuts lumber while repairing a home he built 23 years ago that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in the Ortley Beach area of Toms River, New Jersey November 28, 2012. The storm made landfall along the New Jersey coastline on October 29. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice smiles after U.S. President Barack Obama gave her his fullmore
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice smiles after U.S. President Barack Obama gave her his full support in response to a question from a reporter, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington November 28, 2012. Obama gave a show of moral support to his embattled ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, calling Rice "extraordinary" and prompting applause from his Cabinet during a meeting at the White House. Rice, who is considered a top candidate to replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been meeting this week with senators on Capitol Hill who have been critical of her initial remarks about what prompted the Sept. 11 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-metemore
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. The four-tonne (4,000 kg) "Kuratas" can be customised in 16 different colours, and is armed with a futuristic weapons system, including a multi-rocket launcher that fires plastic rockets filled with compressed water. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Medical workers hold their hospital robes over the ledge of a terrace in Carlos Haya hospital as they take more
Medical workers hold their hospital robes over the ledge of a terrace in Carlos Haya hospital as they take part in a protest by public health workers in Malaga, southern Spain November 28, 2012. The demonstration comes after weeks of protests by public health workers against the regional government's spending cuts, job cuts, and privatization of the public health sector. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. France's main conservative UMP pamore
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. France's main conservative UMP party edged closer to a formal split on Wednesday as the winner of a leadership contest broke a fragile truce between him and his rival brokered hours earlier by former president Nicolas Sarkozy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Worshippers are seen through a hole during a visit to the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City more
Worshippers are seen through a hole during a visit to the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City November 28, 2012. Jerusalem's Old City is holy to the world's three major monotheistic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. For Jews it incarnates ancient Israel, for Christians it is where Christ spent the last days of his life and for Muslims, it is where the Prophet Mohammad ascended to heaven. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) stumped out by Sri Lanka's Prasanna Jayawardene during the fourth day ofmore
New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) stumped out by Sri Lanka's Prasanna Jayawardene during the fourth day of second and final test cricket match in Colombo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
下一个
精选图集
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.