Editor's Choice

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks leaves Westminster Magistrates Court after appearing to face charges linked to alleged corrupt payments to public officials in London November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An activist lies on the floor during a protest against the government of Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, in power for six years, at the Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City November 28, 2012. The turbulent presidency of Calderon comes to a close on December 1, six years after he ordered an offensive against drug cartels which led to a spike in violent crime and left at least 60,000 people dead and thousands more missing. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand, takes cover from a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al -Assad, near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
Palestinians take part in a rally as another climbs on Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view over Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Israeli ultranationalist right-wing protester (C) is detained during a demonstration against the Palestinian Authority's efforts to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, outside the U.N. offices in the West Bank village of Jabel Mukaber, near Jerusalem November 29, 2012. The U.N. General Assembly is set to implicitly recognize a sovereign state of Palestine on Thursday despite threats by the United States and Israel to punish the Palestinian Authority by withholding much-needed funds for the West Bank government. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Dock workers protest with smoke flares in front of the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon November 29, 2012. Hundreds of dockworkers from several European countries joined in a protest in Lisbon on Thursday against plans by the Portuguese government to change labor rules in the sector. Dockworkers from Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden and Belgium were among those from Portugal who marched from a town hall square to the parliament building, where lawmakers were expected to vote in favor of the bill. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the efforts of President Mahmoud Abbas to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in Gaza City November 29, 2012. The U.N. General Assembly is set to implicitly recognize a sovereign state of Palestine on Thursday despite threats by the United States and Israel to punish the Palestinian Authority by withholding much-needed funds for the West Bank government. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A motor boat sails through a frosty fog across the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), some 50 km (31 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man sits on a bench as he eats a sandwich at El Prado de San Sebastian coach station in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Employees are seen working in their offices in the building housing Greece's finance and development ministries in Athens November 29, 2012. Greece has yet to decide what price to offer bondholders under a debt buyback plan that is central to a bailout deal with international lenders, but the price is likely to vary depending on the bond, a Greek finance official said on Thursday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A masked demonstrator takes part in a protest outside Madrid's Barajas airport November 29, 2012. Spanish airline Iberia's ground and cabin crews will stage a series of strikes in December, disrupting the holiday travel season to protest against massive job cuts. The around-the-clock strikes will be held on December 14 and the five days from December 17 to December 21, union leaders said on Thursday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An old man walks past pigeons in Kuwait City November 29, 2012. Kuwait holds parliamentary elections on Dec. 1, the second time the Gulf Arab state goes to the polls in less than a year. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
Buddhist monks, injured in a protest, rest in a hospital near the Monywa mine in the Sagaing region in Myanmar's northwest November 29, 2012. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas on Thursday to break up a three-month protest against a vast copper mining project run by the powerful Myanmar military and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns after incendiary devices were hurled into their camps by police. Media described the devices as "phosphorous bombs". REUTERS/Stringer
Operator James Grooms stands on top of a cotton picker at Baxley & Baxley Farms as he waits for cotton to be unloaded, in Minturn, South Carolina November 24, 2012. The third generation farm, located along South Carolina's cotton corridor, harvested just under 1100 acres of cotton this season. The Baxley family plants several crops but cotton is the cash crop and the most profitable. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Surfers brave the winter elements as they surf on a river at the English Garden in downtown Munich November 29, 2012. The English Garden covers 3.73 square kilometres (2 miles), which makes it the largest city park in Europe and even larger than New York's Central Park, which covers 3.4 square kilometres. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
M23 rebel fighters watch men carry boxes of their ammunition in Mushake, 70 km (40 miles) west of Goma November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
Palestinians hold a giant flag during a rally in front of Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. Abbas appealed to the U.N. General Assembly to recognize Palestinian statehood by supporting a resolution to upgrade the U.N. observer status of the Palestinian Authority from "entity" to "non-member state." REUTERS/Chip East
A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and economic damages topping $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif