Unidentified women console the wife (C) of Subhash Tomar, a policeman, during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. Tomar on Tuesday died in a hospital after he was injured during a protest over a gang rape in New Delhi, local media reported. Indian authorities throttled movement in the heart of the capital on Monday, shutting roads and railway stations in a bid to restore law and order after police fought pitched battles with protesters enraged by the gang rape of a young woman. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Children salute army soldiers standing guard next to tanks outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 25, 2012. Egypt prepared to announce on Tuesday the result of a vote on a new constitution that Islamist President Mohamed Mursi hails as a step toward stability in a country beset by political and economic crisis. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Cadets from Pakistan Air Force stand before the guard mounting ceremony at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi December 25, 2012. A contingent of PMA cadets mounted the guard at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 136th birth anniversary. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rita Koppel uses head torch to read a book in Osmussaar island December 13, 2012. Rita, together with her husband Ervin, father Uno Bergstrom and mother Aili have lived for 11 years on a lonely island Osmussaar, about 10 km (6 miles) from the mainland. Ervin once ran a large construction company and Rita was an entrepreneur but now the Koppel family engage themselves with agriculture and maintaining order on the island, choosing to enjoy nature and the company of their cattle over the urban hustle and bustle. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A homeless person sleeps next to a shop window at the Liberdade avenue in Lisbon, early December 23, 2012. According to a report that was published in 2011 by a European non-governmental organization that works with the homeless, Portugal is one of the four countries in the European Union (EU) that has seen a rise in the number of homelessness, a result of increased unemployment and cuts in social benefits. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Footprints are seen in the snow next to the grave of six-year-old Charlotte Helen Bacon, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Christmas morning at the Newtown Village Cemetery Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A student of the sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik spreads coloured powder in between sand sculptures of Santa Clauses on a beach in Puri, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Wild brier is covered with ice along a driveway at the periphery of Vienna December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
New York Knicks' J.R. Smith (R) scores over Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant during the first half of their NBA game in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 25, 2012. The airline company decided to demolish its former headquarters, which was built around 1996, after their new headquarters was completed in 2011, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
CRH380 (China Railway High-speed) Harmony bullet trains are seen at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province, early December 25, 2012. China will open the world's longest high-speed rail line this week when a link between Beijing and the southern metropolis of Guangzhou is inaugurated, officials said on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to a trouble-plagued transport scheme. Rail investment slowed sharply in the wake of that accident and state media reported earlier this year that the government had cut planned railway investment by 500 billion yuan ($80.27 billion) to 2.3 trillion yuan under a five-year plan to 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers hang dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A member of the Free Syrian Army prays with his gun in front of him in Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A relative mourns the death of his cousin, a policeman killed by unidentified gunmen in Karachi December 25, 2012. Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui was attacked by unidentified gunmen earlier during the day outside a madrassah in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The attack left six others dead, including four police officials local media said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A Pakistani Christian woman attends a mass on Christmas day in Lahore December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A teddy bear rests on the snow-covered grave of six-year-old Benjamin Andrew Wheeler, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Christmas morning at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Residents return to their charred homes after fire razed some 500 houses at a residential area in San Juan City, Metro Manila December 25, 2012. At least six people died in Quezon City and some 2,000 families were left homeless in San Juan City after two separate Christmas Day fires, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man pushes his boat with a bamboo stick to reach the bank of Rapti River at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar