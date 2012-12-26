Rita Koppel uses head torch to read a book in Osmussaar island December 13, 2012. Rita, together with her husband Ervin, father Uno Bergstrom and mother Aili have lived for 11 years on a lonely island Osmussaar, about 10 km (6 miles) from the mainland. Ervin once ran a large construction company and Rita was an entrepreneur but now the Koppel family engage themselves with agriculture and maintaining order on the island, choosing to enjoy nature and the company of their cattle over the urban hustle and bustle. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins