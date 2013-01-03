Editor's Choice

Parents (R and 2nd R) of a newly married groom wear costumes and make-up, in accordance to a local custom, as they sit next to the parents of the bride in Liquan county of Xianyang city, Shaanxi province, January 1, 2013. The custom, called "Nao Gong Po" in Chinese, teases the groom's parents by having them wear ugly costumes and make-up in the belief it helps them improve their affinity with others. The Chinese characters on the placards read, "I want to have a grandson" (L) and "I want to wash diapers" (R). The bride is seen at the back. REUTERS/Rooney Chen