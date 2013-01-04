Editor's Choice
Residents wear masks as they search for bodies after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar amore
Residents wear masks as they search for bodies after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (L) walks away after handing the gavel to Speaker of the House John Boehner more
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (L) walks away after handing the gavel to Speaker of the House John Boehner during the first day of the 113th Congress in the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. Despite a rocky few weeks during the "fiscal cliff" fight, Boehner won re-election as speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday and will lead Republicans as they take on the White House over federal spending. Boehner beat Pelosi by 220-192 in the speakership vote on the first day of a new Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, watches videos he took on his camera as hmore
Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, watches videos he took on his camera as he poses next to the front window of his home, in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Ahmed was traumatized by the mass shooting at his school in December and suffers from nightmares according to his mother. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Students attend a winter military camp in Ansan, south of Seoul January 3, 2013. Hundreds of students betwemore
Students attend a winter military camp in Ansan, south of Seoul January 3, 2013. Hundreds of students between 11 and 17 years old attend winter boot camp training courses every year. The winter courses range from 4 to 14 days at the Blue Dragon Camp run by retired marines, which also offers summer boot camp for students. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova poses with penguins during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013.more
Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova poses with penguins during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. The compulsory count of more than 17,500 animals is noted annually as part of the zoo's licence, and the information is logged with the International Species Information System (ISIS), used for managing international breeding programs of endangered animals. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A father (C) reacts after the death of two of his children whom activists said were killed by shelling by fmore
A father (C) reacts after the death of two of his children whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Norway's tournament leader Anders Jacobsen soars through the air during the second practice session for themore
Norway's tournament leader Anders Jacobsen soars through the air during the second practice session for the third jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel loses the ball as he is sacked in the third quarter by Louisville Cmore
Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel loses the ball as he is sacked in the third quarter by Louisville Cardinals safety Calvin Pryor (L) during the 2013 Allstate Sugar Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Louisiana January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A homeless man reads newspapers as he sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the omore
A homeless man reads newspapers as he sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. Heavy fog and a cold wave in Northern India have disrupted life in a number of cities, killing scores of homeless in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as the temperature dipped to around 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People carry their belongings after the floods of the Capivari river in Xerem, in Duque de Caxias near Rio more
People carry their belongings after the floods of the Capivari river in Xerem, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro January 3, 2013. At least 255 people were dislodged and one person died during the floods of Capivari River in Xerem, a district of Duque de Caxias, local media said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) as her partner Mercedes Santos sits with their son Jaidon more
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) as her partner Mercedes Santos sits with their son Jaidon after testifying at the Illinois State Capital in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. Volpe and Santos have been together for 21 years and are in a civil union and have two children. Illinois could become the next U.S. state to legalize gay marriage with a bill set to be introduced in the state Senate this week. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nepalese women participate in a candle light rally to protest against what they say is an increase in violemore
Nepalese women participate in a candle light rally to protest against what they say is an increase in violence against women, demanding the government to implement stronger laws and to take firm action against violence on women, in Kathmandu January 3, 2013. A series of rapes and assaults were reported over the past couple of weeks from all over Nepal, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinian Hamas policewomen watch a graduation ceremony for members of the Hamas security forces in Gaza more
Palestinian Hamas policewomen watch a graduation ceremony for members of the Hamas security forces in Gaza City January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A devotee with hands decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community stands outside the shrinemore
A devotee with hands decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community stands outside the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Data Ganj Bakhsh during his death anniversary in Lahore January 3, 2013. Devotees celebrate the last of three days of the 969th festival of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Farmers cut down trees of qat, a mild stimulant, as part of a local campaign aimed at uprooting qat and repmore
Farmers cut down trees of qat, a mild stimulant, as part of a local campaign aimed at uprooting qat and replacing it with coffee and almond plants in Haraz mountains, around 100km (62 miles) west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa January 3, 2013. Qat dominates life in Yemen, where most men spend half the day chewing it, even at work, and experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Sloane Stephens during their womore
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Sloane Stephens during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighbourhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
M23 rebel fighter wears an ammunition pouch on his chest during a news conference in Bunagana in eastern Demore
M23 rebel fighter wears an ammunition pouch on his chest during a news conference in Bunagana in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A police officer leaves a crime scene in the Swiss village of Daillon near Sion January 3, 2013. Three peopmore
A police officer leaves a crime scene in the Swiss village of Daillon near Sion January 3, 2013. Three people were killed and two wounded late on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in the Swiss village of Daillon, Swiss police said on Thursday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (C) is fouled as he drives against Milwaukee Bucks forwards John Hensmore
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (C) is fouled as he drives against Milwaukee Bucks forwards John Henson (L) and Ersan Ilyasova (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A shop assistant holds a cigarette at the entrance of a shop in the central Andalusian capital of Seville Jmore
A shop assistant holds a cigarette at the entrance of a shop in the central Andalusian capital of Seville January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Shi'ite pilgrims beat their chests in ritual mourning for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson who diemore
Shi'ite pilgrims beat their chests in ritual mourning for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson who died in a seventh century battle, as they mark the religious ceremony of Arbain at Imam Abbas shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad,January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
The bodies of two dead men are seen lying on a street at a crime scene at the neighborhood of Campo Cielo imore
The bodies of two dead men are seen lying on a street at a crime scene at the neighborhood of Campo Cielo in Tegucigalpa January 3, 2013. Two men was killed after being shot by unknown assailants, local media reported. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Hibernian's Eoin Doyle (C) reacts after putting his shot at goal over the crossbar during their Scottish Prmore
Hibernian's Eoin Doyle (C) reacts after putting his shot at goal over the crossbar during their Scottish Premier League soccer match against Hearts at Tynecastle stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland January 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
