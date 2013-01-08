Editor's choice
Masked men, symbolizing death, are seen as they perform Christmas carols, known locally as "Kolyadki", in tmore
Masked men, symbolizing death, are seen as they perform Christmas carols, known locally as "Kolyadki", in the central western Ukrainian city of Lviv, January 7, 2013. Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise amore
Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Rugao, Jiangsu province, January 7, 2013. According to local media, around 700 students and their teachers took part in the exercise with some soldiers today. REUTERS/China Daily
Surinamese Maroons, or descendants of runaway slaves who formed independent settlements, perform the fire dmore
Surinamese Maroons, or descendants of runaway slaves who formed independent settlements, perform the fire dance on the first Sunday of the year during the annual celebration of Black People's Day, in Paramaribo, Suriname, January 6, 2013. The celebrations on the first Sunday of each January is one when the country's black communities, in particular the rural ones, come together to express their cultural values, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Boys watch television on a street in Old Sanaa city January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys watch television on a street in Old Sanaa city January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds up a football helmet with the State Department logo on it, presentmore
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds up a football helmet with the State Department logo on it, presented by Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides (C), who joked that "Washington is a contact sport," in this handout photograph taken and released by the State Department on January 7, 2013. Clinton resumed her official duties on Monday, five days after being released from a hospital for treatment of a blood clot. REUTERS/State Department/Nick Merrill/Handout
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Pisco to Nazcmore
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Pisco to Nazca January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Remains of campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez are seen on a wall in Caracas January 7, 20more
Remains of campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez are seen on a wall in Caracas January 7, 2013. Chavez's formal swearing-in for a new six-year term scheduled for January 10 can be postponed if he is unable to attend due to his battle to recover from cancer surgery, Venezuela's vice president Nicolas Maduro said. Maduro's comments were the clearest indication yet that the Venezuelan government is preparing to delay the swearing-in while avoiding naming a replacement for Chavez or calling a new election in the South American OPEC nation. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes is pictured in a courtroom sketch as he is led into court for a prelmore
Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes is pictured in a courtroom sketch as he is led into court for a preliminary hearing in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. Holmes, a former graduate student charged with shooting a dozen people to death last July at a screening of a "Batman" film in Colorado, returned to court on Monday as prosecutors set out to convince a judge they have enough evidence to put him on trial. REUTERS/Bill Robles
Nepalese women take part in a protest against what they say is an increase in violence against women, and dmore
Nepalese women take part in a protest against what they say is an increase in violence against women, and demanding the government to implement stronger laws and to take firm action against violence on women, outside the Prime Minister's official residence in Kathmandu January 7, 2013. A series of rapes and assaults were reported over the past couple of weeks from all over Nepal, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The CEO of an oil drilling services company rides an All Terrain Vehicle with his dog, next to his personalmore
The CEO of an oil drilling services company rides an All Terrain Vehicle with his dog, next to his personal assistant and security guard, on Takwa Bay beach, Lagos, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The high security prison of Stuttgart-Stammheim is pictured in Stuttgart, January 6, 2013. The notorious Gemore
The high security prison of Stuttgart-Stammheim is pictured in Stuttgart, January 6, 2013. The notorious German jail which once housed leading members of the left-wing guerrilla Baader-Meinhof group who committed suicide in their cells in 1977 is due to be demolished. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Former U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel (R) walks past President Barack Obama (L) after Obama announced the nominatmore
Former U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel (R) walks past President Barack Obama (L) after Obama announced the nomination of Hagel to be his new Secretary of Defense, at the White House in Washington January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit queue up to kiss an Orthodox Cross after a smore
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit queue up to kiss an Orthodox Cross after a service at a military base in Minsk January 7, 2013. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or of the Year 2012 nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina looks at the trophy during a newsmore
FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or of the Year 2012 nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina looks at the trophy during a news conference before the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Haitian residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait for Dominicamore
Haitian residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait for Dominican immigration officials to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 7, 2013. About 1,000 undocumented Haitians, who returned to their home country for the year end holidays, were prevented from entering back into the Dominican Republic after the Dominican Army increased border control. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Men react as they transport a boy wounded by a missile that targeted Aleppo's al-Mashhad district January 7more
Men react as they transport a boy wounded by a missile that targeted Aleppo's al-Mashhad district January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Firefighters carry a person out of a fire accident site at a farm produce wholesale market in Shanghai, Janmore
Firefighters carry a person out of a fire accident site at a farm produce wholesale market in Shanghai, January 6, 2013. A market fire that occurred Sunday evening in Shanghai had claimed six lives and injured more than ten as of 3 a.m. Monday, said the local fire fighting authorities, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clash with police during a strike in front of the Jmore
Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clash with police during a strike in front of the Judge court in Dhaka January 6, 2013. Bangladesh's opposition alliance, led by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, called for a dawn to dusk nationwide strike protesting against the latest hike in fuel oil prices effective from the end of Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student leaves a court in Nmore
A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student leaves a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. Five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student appeared in court on Monday to hear charges against them, after two of them offered evidence possibly in return for a lighter sentence in the case that has led to a global outcry. The five men, along with a teenager, are accused of raping the 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus in New Delhi. She died two weeks later on December 28 in a Singapore hospital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People skate on chained sleds on a frozen lake in Beijing, January 6, 2013. Temperatures in China have plunmore
People skate on chained sleds on a frozen lake in Beijing, January 6, 2013. Temperatures in China have plunged to their lowest in almost three decades, official media said at the weekend. Since late November the country has shivered at an average of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius (25 F), 1.3 degrees colder than the previous average, and the chilliest in 28 years, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday, citing the China Meteorological Administration. REUTERS/China Daily
One man holds a ladder for another as he climbs to the second floor of a home that was heavily damaged by Hmore
One man holds a ladder for another as he climbs to the second floor of a home that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey January 7, 2013. Continuous efforts are underway to rebuild parts of the town destroyed in late October 2012 by the superstorm. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol (L) of Spain reacts as he collides with Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee (R) durimore
Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol (L) of Spain reacts as he collides with Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Los Angeles January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Family members of Youssef Rakan Fadl, a six-month-old boy who was washed away by floods, mourn at Jadra in more
Family members of Youssef Rakan Fadl, a six-month-old boy who was washed away by floods, mourn at Jadra in the Iqlim al-Kharroub region January 7, 2013. Floods caused by heavy rain damaged properties and vehicles across the country, and caused the death of at least one man and a baby boy, according to local media. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A couple draped in Union Flags sit at a bus shelter beside a police road block in Belfast City Centre, Belfmore
A couple draped in Union Flags sit at a bus shelter beside a police road block in Belfast City Centre, Belfast January 7, 2013. Violent protests flared in Northern Ireland as loyalists renewed their anger against restrictions on flying the union flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
下一个
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.