Editor’s Choice

2013年 1月 22日

<p>A member of the Afghan National Police prays at sunset before the detonation of confiscated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

2013年 1月 22日

A member of the Afghan National Police prays at sunset before the detonation of confiscated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes aim at Syrian soldiers position from a house in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2013年 1月 22日

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes aim at Syrian soldiers position from a house in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. Beijing is to unveil unprecedented new rules governing how China's capital reacts to hazardous air pollution, the official Xinhua news agency said, as deteriorating air quality threatens to become a rallying point for wider political dissatisfaction. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

2013年 1月 22日

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. Beijing is to unveil unprecedented new rules governing how China's capital reacts to hazardous air pollution, the official Xinhua news agency said, as deteriorating air quality threatens to become a rallying point for wider political dissatisfaction. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

2013年 1月 22日

A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kiss as they dance at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2013年 1月 22日

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kiss as they dance at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

2013年 1月 22日

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Icicles hand down from a board displaying a logo of VTB Bank outside an office in central Moscow, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Icicles hand down from a board displaying a logo of VTB Bank outside an office in central Moscow, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>An Israeli soldier touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

2013年 1月 22日

An Israeli soldier touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Swedish freeride skier Jon Oerarbaeck speeds down in deep powder snow during a freeride skiing tour on Seegrube mountain in Innsbruck January 19, 2013. Backcountry or freeride skiers ski away from marked slopes with no set course or goals, in untamed snow, generally in remote mountainous areas. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Swedish freeride skier Jon Oerarbaeck speeds down in deep powder snow during a freeride skiing tour on Seegrube mountain in Innsbruck January 19, 2013. Backcountry or freeride skiers ski away from marked slopes with no set course or goals, in untamed snow, generally in remote mountainous areas. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Afghan security forces run on the roof of the Kabul traffic police headquarters as it is attacked by insurgents in Kabul January 21, 2013. A coordinated attack involving at least three suicide bombers and a powerful car bomb took aim at the headquarters of the Kabul traffic department on Monday, followed by a clash between at least one insurgent and security forces, police said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Afghan security forces run on the roof of the Kabul traffic police headquarters as it is attacked by insurgents in Kabul January 21, 2013. A coordinated attack involving at least three suicide bombers and a powerful car bomb took aim at the headquarters of the Kabul traffic department on Monday, followed by a clash between at least one insurgent and security forces, police said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Defendants hold window bars of a police truck on which they were brought to a state security court in Sanaa January 21, 2013. The court on Monday held its second hearing in the trial of ten suspects charged with involvement in a May 2012 suicide attack on a military parade rehearsal that left 86 police troopers dead and 171 others injured in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Defendants hold window bars of a police truck on which they were brought to a state security court in Sanaa January 21, 2013. The court on Monday held its second hearing in the trial of ten suspects charged with involvement in a May 2012 suicide attack on a military parade rehearsal that left 86 police troopers dead and 171 others injured in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A general view of newly built houses at Dadun village of Lingshui ethnic Li Autonomous County, Hainan province, January 18, 2013. Around 3,500 villagers started to move into 1,029 new houses, each of which measures 253 square meters and took two years to build, according to local reports. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 1月 22日

A general view of newly built houses at Dadun village of Lingshui ethnic Li Autonomous County, Hainan province, January 18, 2013. Around 3,500 villagers started to move into 1,029 new houses, each of which measures 253 square meters and took two years to build, according to local reports. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Li Na of China serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Li Na of China serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. A column of French and Malian armoured personnel carriers and supply trucks moved north into the central Malian town of Diabaly early on Monday after the Islamist rebels who were controlling it melted away, security sources said. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. A column of French and Malian armoured personnel carriers and supply trucks moved north into the central Malian town of Diabaly early on Monday after the Islamist rebels who were controlling it melted away, security sources said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Gilles Simon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 1月 22日

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Gilles Simon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R) races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012, and released January 21, 2013. The Prince, who is serving as a pilot/gunner with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, is on a posting to Afghanistan that runs from September 2012 to January 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Britain's Prince Harry (R) races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012, and released January 21, 2013. The Prince, who is serving as a pilot/gunner with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, is on a posting to Afghanistan that runs from September 2012 to January 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

<p>People take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, some 90 km (56 miles) east of the capital Minsk, January 21, 2013. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

2013年 1月 22日

People take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, some 90 km (56 miles) east of the capital Minsk, January 21, 2013. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>People watch an infant go through swimming exercise at a maternal and child health care hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 3, 2012. Expectations are now high that China could relax the one-child policy, or even implement a universal two-child policy such as the one in Jiuquan. Outgoing President Hu Jintao, for the first time, conspicuously dropped the phrase "maintain a low birth rate" in his work report to the Chinese Communist Party's twice a decade congress in November. That foreshadows a change to the one-child ethos, according to Ji Baocheng, a delegate to China's rubber stamp parliament who has petitioned five times for a change in the policy. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2013年 1月 22日

People watch an infant go through swimming exercise at a maternal and child health care hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 3, 2012. Expectations are now high that China could relax the one-child policy, or even implement a universal two-child policy such as the one in Jiuquan. Outgoing President Hu Jintao, for the first time, conspicuously dropped the phrase "maintain a low birth rate" in his work report to the Chinese Communist Party's twice a decade congress in November. That foreshadows a change to the one-child ethos, according to Ji Baocheng, a delegate to China's rubber stamp parliament who has petitioned five times for a change in the policy. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk along Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

2013年 1月 22日

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk along Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

<p>An Indian soldier shouts commands while taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 22日

An Indian soldier shouts commands while taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>The daughters of President Barack Obama, Malia (L) and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

2013年 1月 22日

The daughters of President Barack Obama, Malia (L) and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

<p>Fishermen from India stand behind bars in a police station in Karachi January 21, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended six boats and arrested 27 Indian fishermen for illegally venturing into Pakistan's territorial waters, an official at the police station said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

2013年 1月 22日

Fishermen from India stand behind bars in a police station in Karachi January 21, 2013, after being detained in Pakistani waters. Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended six boats and arrested 27 Indian fishermen for illegally venturing into Pakistan's territorial waters, an official at the police station said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Vancouver Canucks' Zack Kassian lands a punch on Edmonton Oilers' Ben Eager (R) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

2013年 1月 22日

Vancouver Canucks' Zack Kassian lands a punch on Edmonton Oilers' Ben Eager (R) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Tiffany Blanchett (L) hugs her daughter Aliyah Dowdy on National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2013年 1月 22日

Tiffany Blanchett (L) hugs her daughter Aliyah Dowdy on National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

