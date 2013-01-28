Editor's Choice

A passenger wearing a panda costume shows her ticket to a staff member as she enters the Beijing Railway Station January 26, 2013. A group of four people, including one wearing a panda costume, are experiencing the Spring Festival peak travel period in this special way as they plan to take a train to Cangzhou of Hebei province and then come back. The 2013 Spring Festival travel peak period began on Saturday and will last till March 6. According to the Ministry of Transport, over 3.1 billion people are expected to travel via road or waterways during this period, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent, local media reported. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao