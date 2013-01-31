Editor's Choice

Plastic weapons hang from the walls of an internet cafe in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, in the Costa Chica (small coast) region of the southern state of Guerrero January 26, 2013. Residents of Ayutla de los Libres, joined by the Community Police, took up arms three weeks ago to patrol and defend their communities from organised crime gangs that have plagued the region, local media reported. The Community Police, a police force made up of volunteers from the communities of Costa Chica and the mountains of Guerrero, was created in 1995 in response to the spate of violence in the region, and is based on the traditional indigenous justice system. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez