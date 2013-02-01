Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 21:20 BJT

<p>A paramilitary policeman (C) stands guard as passengers walk to board their trains at the Beijing West Railway Station January 31, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains on Saturday to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on Feb. 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A paramilitary policeman (C) stands guard as passengers walk to board their trains at the Beijing West Railway Station January 31, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains on Saturday to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on Feb. 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand on a damaged building in Homs January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters stand on a damaged building in Homs January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Mourners gather to get a glimpse of a crematory site for the funeral of the Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk, near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh January 31, 2013, as the country prepares for his funeral procession which begins tomorrow. Sihanouk died at age 89 of heart failure on October 15, 2012 and his body will be cremated on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Mourners gather to get a glimpse of a crematory site for the funeral of the Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk, near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh January 31, 2013, as the country prepares for his funeral procession which begins tomorrow. Sihanouk died at age 89 of heart failure on October 15, 2012 and his body will be cremated on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment works out at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment works out at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi surround a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during previous clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 31, 2013. Opponents of Mursi have called mass demonstrations on Friday, raising the prospect of more bloodshed despite a pledge by politicians to back off after the deadliest week of his seven months in office. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi surround a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during previous clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 31, 2013. Opponents of Mursi have called mass demonstrations on Friday, raising the prospect of more bloodshed despite a pledge by politicians to back off after the deadliest week of his seven months in office. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Soccer player David Beckham presents his new jersey after a news conference in Paris January 31, 2013. Former England captain Beckham has joined Paris St Germain on a five-month contract, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Soccer player David Beckham presents his new jersey after a news conference in Paris January 31, 2013. Former England captain Beckham has joined Paris St Germain on a five-month contract, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prays in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter prays in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. A powerful explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of state oil giant Pemex on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 100 others.The blast hit the lower floors of the downtown tower block, throwing debris into the streets and sending workers running outside. Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said the blast killed at least 14 people and injured 100. It was not yet clear what caused the explosion, and the death toll could still rise, he added. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. A powerful explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of state oil giant Pemex on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 100 others.The blast hit the lower floors of the downtown tower block, throwing debris into the streets and sending workers running outside. Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said the blast killed at least 14 people and injured 100. It was not yet clear what caused the explosion, and the death toll could still rise, he added. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>Children look for their parents from a school bus near Price Middle School following a shooting at the school in Atlanta, Georgia, January 31, 2013. One student was shot and another arrested in the latest string of school shootings. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Children look for their parents from a school bus near Price Middle School following a shooting at the school in Atlanta, Georgia, January 31, 2013. One student was shot and another arrested in the latest string of school shootings. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>The New York Knicks stand together as they get ready to take on the Orlando Magic in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

The New York Knicks stand together as they get ready to take on the Orlando Magic in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A Malian soldier talks with civilians in central Timbuktu January 31, 2013. Mali's president offered Tuareg rebels talks on Thursday in a bid for national reconciliation after a French-led offensive drove their Islamist former allies into mountain hideaways. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A Malian soldier talks with civilians in central Timbuktu January 31, 2013. Mali's president offered Tuareg rebels talks on Thursday in a bid for national reconciliation after a French-led offensive drove their Islamist former allies into mountain hideaways. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Golan Heights January 31, 2013. Israeli forces attacked a convoy on the Syrian-Lebanese border overnight, a Western diplomat and regional security sources said on Wednesday, as concern has grown in the Jewish state over the fate of Syrian chemical and advanced conventional weapons. Statues of soldiers are seen in the background. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Golan Heights January 31, 2013. Israeli forces attacked a convoy on the Syrian-Lebanese border overnight, a Western diplomat and regional security sources said on Wednesday, as concern has grown in the Jewish state over the fate of Syrian chemical and advanced conventional weapons. Statues of soldiers are seen in the background. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Destroyed buildings are seen on a deserted street in Homs January 30, 2013. At least 60,000 people have been killed in Syria's civil war. Mostly Sunni Homs, a commercial and agricultural hub 140 km (90 miles) north of Damascus, has been at the heart of the 22-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Destroyed buildings are seen on a deserted street in Homs January 30, 2013. At least 60,000 people have been killed in Syria's civil war. Mostly Sunni Homs, a commercial and agricultural hub 140 km (90 miles) north of Damascus, has been at the heart of the 22-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Spanish model Maria Garcia, 18, wearing a creation by Cristina Garcia, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2013. The show will run until February 3. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Spanish model Maria Garcia, 18, wearing a creation by Cristina Garcia, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2013. The show will run until February 3. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Residents and students of religious seminaries gather around an ambulance carrying the bodies of victims who were killed by unidentified gunmen, after performing funeral prayers in Karachi January 31, 2013. A gunman on a motorcycle shot dead three Pakistani Sunni Muslim leaders on Thursday, police said, in the latest apparent tit-for-tat killing in the southern financial hub of Karachi. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Residents and students of religious seminaries gather around an ambulance carrying the bodies of victims who were killed by unidentified gunmen, after performing funeral prayers in Karachi January 31, 2013. A gunman on a motorcycle shot dead three Pakistani Sunni Muslim leaders on Thursday, police said, in the latest apparent tit-for-tat killing in the southern financial hub of Karachi. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Algerian soldiers stand near damaged cars used by Islamist militants during a siege earlier this month near the Tiguentourine Gas Plant in In Amenas, 1600 km (994 miles) southeast of Algiers, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Algerian soldiers stand near damaged cars used by Islamist militants during a siege earlier this month near the Tiguentourine Gas Plant in In Amenas, 1600 km (994 miles) southeast of Algiers, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw walks during a fitting for the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection at Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's offices in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

French top model Marine Deleeuw walks during a fitting for the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection at Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's offices in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Czech Republic's Matej Kvicala (R) and Jaromir Kudera fall off their sled during training for the Luge World Championship training in Whistler, British Columbia January 31, 2013. Neither one was seriously injured. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Czech Republic's Matej Kvicala (R) and Jaromir Kudera fall off their sled during training for the Luge World Championship training in Whistler, British Columbia January 31, 2013. Neither one was seriously injured. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six adults. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six adults. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A mourner sleeps in shade, as the country prepares for the funeral of Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk, near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh January 31, 2013. Sihanouk died at age 89 of heart failure on October 15, 2012, and his body will cremated on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A mourner sleeps in shade, as the country prepares for the funeral of Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk, near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh January 31, 2013. Sihanouk died at age 89 of heart failure on October 15, 2012, and his body will cremated on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Two women react while leaving the premises of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. A powerful explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of state oil giant Pemex on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 100 others.The blast hit the lower floors of the downtown tower block, throwing debris into the streets and sending workers running outside. Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said the blast killed at least 14 people and injured 100. It was not yet clear what caused the explosion, and the death toll could still rise, he added. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Two women react while leaving the premises of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. A powerful explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of state oil giant Pemex on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 100 others.The blast hit the lower floors of the downtown tower block, throwing debris into the streets and sending workers running outside. Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said the blast killed at least 14 people and injured 100. It was not yet clear what caused the explosion, and the death toll could still rise, he added. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>A photograph of Saint John Bosco is seen at a street stall during the annual procession of Saint John Bosco in Panama City January 31, 2013. Saint John Bosco is known in Panama as the Patron of Youth and is remembered for his lifelong dedication to educate, guide and rescue the young from vice and poverty. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

A photograph of Saint John Bosco is seen at a street stall during the annual procession of Saint John Bosco in Panama City January 31, 2013. Saint John Bosco is known in Panama as the Patron of Youth and is remembered for his lifelong dedication to educate, guide and rescue the young from vice and poverty. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Sevilla's Fernando Navarro touches the ball with his hand next Atletico Madrid's Christian Rodriguez during their Spanish King's Cup semi final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2013年 2月 1日 星期五

Sevilla's Fernando Navarro touches the ball with his hand next Atletico Madrid's Christian Rodriguez during their Spanish King's Cup semi final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

