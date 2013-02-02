版本:
中国
2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Editor's Choice - 01 Feb 2013

<p>A man runs through snow after a snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1,500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man runs through snow after a snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1,500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

<p>A man who was injured during a suicide bomb attack in the northwestern town of Hangu receives treatment at Peshawar's hospital February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A man who was injured during a suicide bomb attack in the northwestern town of Hangu receives treatment at Peshawar's hospital February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he checks Syrian Army positions during clashes in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he checks Syrian Army positions during clashes in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A witch doctor sits on Santa Barbara hill during the inauguration of the statue of the Virgin of the Socavon, the patron saint of miners, on the outskirts of Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A witch doctor sits on Santa Barbara hill during the inauguration of the statue of the Virgin of the Socavon, the patron saint of miners, on the outskirts of Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni cries as a coffin with remains of his father, the late former King Norodom Sihanouk is taken from the Royal Palace towards the crematorium in Phnom Penh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni cries as a coffin with remains of his father, the late former King Norodom Sihanouk is taken from the Royal Palace towards the crematorium in Phnom Penh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Staff pose with "Jeanne Hebuterne (au chapeau)" from 1919 by Amedeo Modigliani, at Christie's auction house in London February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Staff pose with "Jeanne Hebuterne (au chapeau)" from 1919 by Amedeo Modigliani, at Christie's auction house in London February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>U.S. troops stop a man to search him while on patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

U.S. troops stop a man to search him while on patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Production manager Brian Eyers cuts a Manuka plant at the Tregothnan Estate near Truro in Cornwall January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Production manager Brian Eyers cuts a Manuka plant at the Tregothnan Estate near Truro in Cornwall January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Employees sort logs on a bank of the Yenisei River at the Novoyeniseisk wood processing plant, in the town of Lesosibirsk, some 300 km (186 miles) north of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Employees sort logs on a bank of the Yenisei River at the Novoyeniseisk wood processing plant, in the town of Lesosibirsk, some 300 km (186 miles) north of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province February 1, 2013. REUTERS</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province February 1, 2013. REUTERS

<p>An injured rescue worker lies on a stretcher outside the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex in Mexico City February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

An injured rescue worker lies on a stretcher outside the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex in Mexico City February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province February 1, 2013. REUTERS</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province February 1, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Jo Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his first round Davis Cup tennis match against Amir Weintraub of Israel in Rouen, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Jo Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his first round Davis Cup tennis match against Amir Weintraub of Israel in Rouen, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A miner takes a short break inside an unregulated coal mine in Sabinas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A miner takes a short break inside an unregulated coal mine in Sabinas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>Samantha Wells of Australia competes in the women's aerial qualification event at the FIS World Cup Freestyle skiing competition in Park City, Utah, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Samantha Wells of Australia competes in the women's aerial qualification event at the FIS World Cup Freestyle skiing competition in Park City, Utah, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A model wearing a creation by Molina enters a backstage area during the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A model wearing a creation by Molina enters a backstage area during the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pauses as she bids farewell on her last day in office at the State Department in Washington February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pauses as she bids farewell on her last day in office at the State Department in Washington February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A woman and two girls play on swings on the outskirts of Lahore, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A woman and two girls play on swings on the outskirts of Lahore, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Protesters throw fireworks on police in front of the presidential palace, in Cairo February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

Protesters throw fireworks on police in front of the presidential palace, in Cairo February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A pedestrian jumps over running water from a broken water main in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 2月 2日 星期六

A pedestrian jumps over running water from a broken water main in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 2月 1日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 1月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 1月 30日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 1月 29日

精选图集

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

