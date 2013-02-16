Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
2013年 2月 16日 星期六

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout

<p>A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

<p>A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

<p>Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

<p>Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the San Francisco County Jail #5 on Valentine's Day in San Bruno, California February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the San Francisco County Jail #5 on Valentine's Day in San Bruno, California February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry/Handout

