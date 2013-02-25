Editor's Choice
Oscar host Seth MacFarlane watches William Shatner on a screen during the opening segment of the 85th Academore
Oscar host Seth MacFarlane watches William Shatner on a screen during the opening segment of the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A member of "Damn the Troika" movement works on a mural in Lisbon February 24, 2013. Members of "Damn the Tmore
A member of "Damn the Troika" movement works on a mural in Lisbon February 24, 2013. Members of "Damn the Troika" movement painted a mural calling for participation in a protest against austerity measures across Portugal on March 2. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An Afghan Security officer stands over the dead body of a suspected suicide bomber in Kabul February 24, 20more
An Afghan Security officer stands over the dead body of a suspected suicide bomber in Kabul February 24, 2013. Afghan intelligence officers shot dead at least one would-be suicide bomber in Kabul's most well-protected area home to some of the country's most high-profile targets, Kabul police said on Sunday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Sofia Miranda, daughter of Chilean Best Cinematography nominee Claudio Miranda for the film "Life of Pi," mmore
Sofia Miranda, daughter of Chilean Best Cinematography nominee Claudio Miranda for the film "Life of Pi," makes a face as she walks the red carpet with her father Claudio (R) and her mother Kelli Bean Miranda (C) at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Luis Amezquita hangs upside down over the Periferico avenue during a slacklining practice in Guatemala Citymore
Luis Amezquita hangs upside down over the Periferico avenue during a slacklining practice in Guatemala City, February 24, 2013. According to Amezquita, this is the first time in Guatemala that anyone is attempting to practice slacklining over a street. Slacklining is an extreme sport that requires one to balance on a line anchored between two points. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Palestinian protester uses a makeshift launcher to shoot fire crackers as another protester takes cover dmore
A Palestinian protester uses a makeshift launcher to shoot fire crackers as another protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers and border policemen in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2013. Israel on Sunday demanded the Palestinian Authority stem a surge of anti-Israeli protests ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to the region next month. The death in an Israeli jail of a Palestinian detainee on Saturday and an on-going hunger strike by four inmates have fuelled tensions in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. more
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. Italians began voting on Sunday in one of the most closely watched elections in years, with markets nervous about whether it can produce a strong government to pull Italy out of recession and help resolve the euro zone debt crisis. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jimmie Johnson celebrates atop his number 48 Chevrolet after he won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 50more
Jimmie Johnson celebrates atop his number 48 Chevrolet after he won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Supporters of conservative Cyprus Presidential candidate Nicos Anastasiades celebrate outside a pre-electiomore
Supporters of conservative Cyprus Presidential candidate Nicos Anastasiades celebrate outside a pre-election campaign bureau in Nicosia February 24, 2013. Anastasiades declared victory in a presidential runoff vote on Sunday after taking an insurmountable lead against his leftist rival. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A catholic worshipper lights a candle after a mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Apmore
A catholic worshipper lights a candle after a mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida do Norte February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An employee makes an adjustment to a model of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at the Museum of the Soviet Uniomore
An employee makes an adjustment to a model of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at the Museum of the Soviet Union in Moscow February 24, 2013. The museum contains exhibits from all aspects of life in the Soviet period that were "Made in the USSR", according to museum officials. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Believers attend peace prayers at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, February 24, 2013. Kenyan Prophet Davimore
Believers attend peace prayers at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, February 24, 2013. Kenyan Prophet David Owuor led the prayers ahead of the March 4 general elections. The prayers call for the avoidance of the chaos seen after the bungled 2007 elections, which sparked widespread violence that killed more than 1,200 people and sullied the image of east Africa's biggest economy, reported local media. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A folk artist holds a piece of ice as he sits in a sedan chair carried by fellow performers during a performore
A folk artist holds a piece of ice as he sits in a sedan chair carried by fellow performers during a performance to celebrate the Lantern Festival on a street in Yongji, Shanxi province February 24, 2013. The Lantern Festival, which falls on February 24 this year, occurs on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and marks the end of the Spring Festival. REUTERS/China Daily
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover while firing a rocket on the front line in Izaa district in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover while firing a rocket on the front line in Izaa district in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Independiente's fans cheer amidst smoke before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Racing Cmore
Independiente's fans cheer amidst smoke before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Racing Club in Buenos Aires, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Marcus Sandell of Finland clears a gate during his second run of the men's Giant Slalom event at the Alpinemore
Marcus Sandell of Finland clears a gate during his second run of the men's Giant Slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A handicapped member of the 'Sin Limtes' (Without limits) Charreria team is helped by volunteers during a pmore
A handicapped member of the 'Sin Limtes' (Without limits) Charreria team is helped by volunteers during a practice at Lienzo Charro in Guadalajara February 22, 2013. The team was founded two years ago as part of a Charreria school. The school aims to combine the tradition of the national sport with the social integration of people with different disabilities that they acquired through accidents, according to organizers. A group of 10 cowboys and skirmishers will try to manoeuvre on horseback as they are aided by volunteer guides. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (R) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (L) fight over a loose ball during the fmore
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (R) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (L) fight over a loose ball during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Runners take part in the 5K More Color Run at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City February 24, 2013. According tomore
Runners take part in the 5K More Color Run at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City February 24, 2013. According to organizers, more than 4,000 runners completed the 5km course at Reforma Avenue being covered in blue, pink, orange and yellow powder on their way to finish line. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Chelsea's Demba Ba wears a protective mask during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchesmore
Chelsea's Demba Ba wears a protective mask during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal scored by teammate Yaya Toure during their English Premiemore
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal scored by teammate Yaya Toure during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham (R) congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his goal against Olympic Marmore
Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham (R) congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his goal against Olympic Marseille in their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
