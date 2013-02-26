Editor's Choice
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bmore
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day February 25, 2013. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron more
A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron February 25, 2013 following the funeral of Palestinian prisoner Arafat Jaradat. Jaradat's death in an Israeli jail on Saturday and a hunger strike by four other Palestinian inmates have raised tension in the occupied territory after repeated clashes between stone-throwers and Israeli soldiers in recent days. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Cancer patient U Myint Khine, 51, passes time on his bed at the U Hla Tun Cancer Hospice on the outskirts omore
Cancer patient U Myint Khine, 51, passes time on his bed at the U Hla Tun Cancer Hospice on the outskirts of Yangon February 19, 2013. The U Hla Tun Hospice Foundation, founded in 1998, accepts terminally ill cancer patients discharged from government hospitals and provide them with relief from symptoms so the patient and family can preserve quality of life. The cost is high for government hospitals to treat serious diseases, and patients are discharged when treatment is finished, according to head nurse Daw Naw Lar Htoo Aye. Patients do not receive enough care due to overcrowding at hospital cancer wards. Everything, including daily meals, medicine, burial and funeral rites, is free at the hospice. REUTERS/Minzayar
Relatives and friends of young mother Hadeey Paul and her daughters Ruthie and Shakira react after they setmore
Relatives and friends of young mother Hadeey Paul and her daughters Ruthie and Shakira react after they set fire to tyres and debris on the Beetham Highway at Sea Lots, east Port-of-Spain February 25, 2013. A protest staged by residents heightened a day after Paul and her daughters were killed by a car driven by an off-duty policeman. A total of six people were hit by the driver, who lost control of his vehicle, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side omore
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Soviet-made T34 tank is seen in front of pictures of the victims of communist dictatorship during the memmore
A Soviet-made T34 tank is seen in front of pictures of the victims of communist dictatorship during the memorial day of the communist victims at the House of Terror Museum in Budapest, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear gas canister during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesmore
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear gas canister during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 25, 2013. The death of Palestinian Arafat Jaradat on Saturday in an Israeli jail and a hunger strike by four other Palestinian inmates have raised tension in the occupied territory after repeated clashes between stone-throwers and Israeli soldiers in recent days. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Volunteers from the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team carry their equipment during a training day in the Cairnmore
Volunteers from the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team carry their equipment during a training day in the Cairngorm mountains near Aviemore, Scotland February 24, 2013. The team, in its 50th year, is comprised of 43 volunteers and broadly covers the area of the Cairngorms National Park. Photograph taken on February 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as a hot air balloon is reflected in her bus window during her visit more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as a hot air balloon is reflected in her bus window during her visit to Goreme National Park in Cappadocia in Turkey's central Anatolian province of Nevsehir February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester pushes a stroller past riot police as hundreds marched to protest the Summit of Higher Educatiomore
A protester pushes a stroller past riot police as hundreds marched to protest the Summit of Higher Education in Montreal, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Actor Gerard Depardieu (R) poses for a picture with Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov during a meeting at thmore
Actor Gerard Depardieu (R) poses for a picture with Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov during a meeting at the presidential residence as he visits the capital of the Chechen Republic Grozny February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev
A boy washes using a pipe that supplies water to trains at Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi November 13, more
A boy washes using a pipe that supplies water to trains at Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi November 13, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation Indian Railways - one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. Indian Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will unveil the railway budget on February 26, 2013 amid speculation that the government could raise fares for the second time in two months to help mend the network’s finances. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", poses during the sixth Tattoo Expo in Saltillo February 24, 2more
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", poses during the sixth Tattoo Expo in Saltillo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York as a man watches in a park along the Hudson more
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York as a man watches in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra vimore
Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on Sunday evening outside his home, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
South Korea's new President Park Geun-hye (C) leaves after her inauguration at the parliament in Seoul Febrmore
South Korea's new President Park Geun-hye (C) leaves after her inauguration at the parliament in Seoul February 25, 2013. Park Geun-hye became the first female president of South Korea on Monday. She is the daughter of former military dictator Park Chung-hee who took power in a military coup in 1961 and ruled the country for 18 years. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Palestinian women watch the funeral of Arafat Jaradat from a building in the West Bank village of Se'eer, nmore
Palestinian women watch the funeral of Arafat Jaradat from a building in the West Bank village of Se'eer, near Hebron February 25, 2013. Israeli soldiers turned out in force on Monday for the funeral of Jaradat, who was arrested just one week ago for throwing stones at Israeli cars in the West Bank. Jaradat's death in an Israeli jail on Saturday and a hunger strike by four other prisoners have raised tension in the West Bank, where stone-throwers have clashed repeatedly with Israeli soldiers in recent days. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jennifer Hudson performs a song from "Dreamgirls" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, Febrmore
Jennifer Hudson performs a song from "Dreamgirls" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Five Star Movement leader and comedian Beppe Grillo and his wife Parvin Tadjik arrive to cast their votes amore
Five Star Movement leader and comedian Beppe Grillo and his wife Parvin Tadjik arrive to cast their votes at the polling station in Genoa February 25, 2013. Italians began voting on Sunday in one of the most closely watched elections in years, with markets nervous about whether it can produce a strong government to pull Italy out of recession and help resolve the euro zone debt crisis. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands amongst men during celebrations for the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem Fmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands amongst men during celebrations for the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem February 25, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands with her mother (not picturemore
Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands with her mother (not pictured) in Gao February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of the Hamas security forces prepare to destroy the remains of ordnance from an eight-day conflict more
Members of the Hamas security forces prepare to destroy the remains of ordnance from an eight-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in 2012, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Daniel Day Lewis (L), best actor winner for "Lincoln," Jennifer Lawrence, best actress winner for "Silver Lmore
Daniel Day Lewis (L), best actor winner for "Lincoln," Jennifer Lawrence, best actress winner for "Silver Linings Playbook," Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress winner for "Les Miserables" and Christoph Waltz, best supporting actor winner for "Django Unchained," pose with their Oscars backstage at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her rolemore
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
