Editor's Choice

A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. Somali government forces and AMISOM soldiers captured the town from al Shabaab militants on Wednesday, the U.N. said. The town was a meeting point for the insurgents to plan attacks against government forces, AMISOM and the Somali population. The extremist group also used the town to extort illegal revenues from residents as well as others in the surrounding area, according to the U.N.. Under the Shabaab's rule, social and leisure activities such as soccer were banned in every form including watching and playing. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout