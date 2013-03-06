Editor's Choice
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhuamore
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. China's new rulers will focus on consumer-led growth to narrow the gap between rich and poor while taking steps to curb pollution and graft, the government said on Tuesday, tackling the main triggers for social unrest in the giant nation. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas March 5more
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas March 5, 2013. Chavez has died after a two-year battle with cancer, ending the socialist leader's 14-year rule of the South American country, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised speech on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony omore
A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in the eastern Indian city of Patna March 5, 20more
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in the eastern Indian city of Patna March 5, 2013. Dozens of teachers, who work on contract, held a protest on Tuesday demanding the regularisation of their jobs and increase in their wages, the protesting teachers said. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Indigenous people, wearing traditional costumes, play basketball during a cultural festival which aims to pmore
Indigenous people, wearing traditional costumes, play basketball during a cultural festival which aims to preserve the town's rich culture and traditional practices in Tadian, Mountain Province north of Manila March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple takes pictures of an LED display on 50-ft tall glass towers, projecting images of faces in Crown Pmore
A couple takes pictures of an LED display on 50-ft tall glass towers, projecting images of faces in Crown Plaza during snow in Chicago March 5, 2013. A deadly late winter storm dumped heavy snow on the Midwestern United States on Tuesday, contributing to numerous highway crashes and flight cancellations as it moved east toward the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic states. REUTERS/Jim Young
People mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Menachem Froman in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, near more
People mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Menachem Froman in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, near Bethlehem March 5, 2013. Froman, who died on Monday at the age of 68, was the chief rabbi of Tekoa and a well-known religious leader who advocated peace with the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of more
Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa, March 5, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in two attacks by machete-wielding gangs on the restive coast hours before voting started on Monday. The men were detained by the police on Monday in connection to the murder of policemen near a polling station in Mombasa just before voting began, according to police officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A delegate (L) talks on his mobile phone as a journalist works beside, inside the Great Hall of the People,more
A delegate (L) talks on his mobile phone as a journalist works beside, inside the Great Hall of the People, during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) inspects ballot boxes at Kasaramore
An official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) inspects ballot boxes at Kasarani gymnasium in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 5, 2013. Kenyan presidential hopeful Uhuru Kenyatta opened an early lead as the east African nation counted ballots on Tuesday in an election that brought out millions of voters despite pockets of violence that killed at least 15 people. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek takes off his bishops robes after he conducted the ritual of Confirmation at a Churmore
Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek takes off his bishops robes after he conducted the ritual of Confirmation at a Church in Poronin near Nowy Targ, southern Poland, March 3, 2013. Bishop Pieronek used to hold the position of the secretary-general of the Polish bishops' conference and then rector of the Pontifical Academy of Theology. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man walks between glass facades of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics gmore
A man walks between glass facades of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, thrown earlier by riot pomore
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, thrown earlier by riot police, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. Egyptian security forces battled stone-throwing youths in the Suez Canal city of Port Said on Tuesday while in Cairo police took to the streets to protest, reflecting a country beset by discontent over a host of grievances. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas during clashmore
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said City, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. Egyptian security forces battled stone-throwing youths in the Suez Canal city of Port Said on Tuesday while in Cairo police took to the streets to protest, reflecting a country beset by discontent over a host of grievances. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a military training in Laghman province, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a military training in Laghman province, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Martha Stewart (2nd R) holds a camera as she departs the New York state Supreme Court after testifying in Mmore
Martha Stewart (2nd R) holds a camera as she departs the New York state Supreme Court after testifying in Manhattan March 5, 2013. Stewart was questioned in a New York state court on Tuesday over the terms of her contract with Macy's, which the retailer says she broke when she tried to sell cookware and other goods at rival J.C. Penney stores. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
China's Li Lei breaks his bat as he hits a pitch from Brazil starter Oscar Nakaoshi in the third inning at more
China's Li Lei breaks his bat as he hits a pitch from Brazil starter Oscar Nakaoshi in the third inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A busker plays his electric guitar while sitting in a deck chair on a beach revealed by a low tide of the Rmore
A busker plays his electric guitar while sitting in a deck chair on a beach revealed by a low tide of the River Thames on the south bank in central London March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. Jailed memmore
Jailed gang members stand inside the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. Jailed members of the country's two most powerful gangs MS-13 and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), members of civic organizations and Bishop Fabio Colindres celebrated mass to mark the first anniversary since the two gangs signed a truce in March 2012 in an effort to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Locusts fly near a car belonging to experts as they map the swarms of locusts near Kmehin in Israel's Negevmore
Locusts fly near a car belonging to experts as they map the swarms of locusts near Kmehin in Israel's Negev desert March 5, 2013. The Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Tuesday that the location of the locusts which crossed into Israel from neighbouring Egypt had been mapped and and will be fumigated tomorrow. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Men ride a camel in Gao, Mali, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men ride a camel in Gao, Mali, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italian artists Antonio Garullo (L) and Mario Ottocento gesture as they pose next to their artistic protestmore
Italian artists Antonio Garullo (L) and Mario Ottocento gesture as they pose next to their artistic protest in the form of a life-sized statue named "the unspeakable act", during an exhibition in Rome March 5, 2013. The two artists launched the exhibition in central Rome criticising the Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, as cardinals gathered in the capital to choose the successor to Pope Benedict, the first in centuries to resign. The artistic protest is a comment on the scandals that have plagued the Church, and is also a call for the institution to modernise, Garullo and Ottocento told Reuters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
