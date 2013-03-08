Editor's Choice

An employee places a discarded monitor before disassembling it at the Coopermiti warehouse of electronic waste in Sao Paulo March 6, 2013. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Brazil generates the greatest amount of electronic waste (e-waste) per capita among emerging countries. Coopermiti is an e-waste cooperative formed in 2010 that sorts through technological trash and develops solutions for breaking it down for the purposes of recycling. At the same time, Coopermiti offers opportunities for employment and environmental education for the community. About four tonnes of circuit boards, found amongst the e-waste, are sent to Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. in Japan each month, from which rare metals may be recovered. REUTERS/Nacho Doce