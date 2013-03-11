Editor's Choice
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture March 11, 2013. With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan on Monday marks the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. REUTERS/Kyodo
Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles will challenge the late Chavez's preferred successor for the presidency of the South American OPEC nation next month, sources said on Sunday. Capriles will face acting president and election favourite Nicolas Maduro, and the pair have until Monday to register their candidacies for the April 14 vote. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel meets with the media following his meeting with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai in Kabul, March 10, 2013. It is Hagel's first official trip since being sworn-in as Obama's Defense Secretary. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A priest makes a phone call from a phone box outside the Vatican in Rome March 10, 2013. Roman Catholic cardinals will enter a conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict on March 12, the Vatican said on Friday, with no clear favorite emerging so far to take charge of the troubled Church. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A protester holds a banner in front of policemen during a rally organised by the so-called "Indignants" in central Athens March 10, 2013. The banner reads: "Rise up". REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Delegates arrive for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Military personnel distribute T-shirts that read "In love with Egypt" to people, in Port Said, 170 km (106 miles) northeast of Cairo, March 10, 2013. Egyptian protesters torched buildings in Cairo and tried unsuccessfully to disrupt international shipping on the Suez Canal, as a court ruling on a deadly soccer riot stoked rage in a country beset by worsening security. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A worker takes a nap during a power cut in front of yarn-spinning equipment inside a factory in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai, January 8, 2013. Crippling power cuts in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are shutting factories and threatening an industrial debt crisis that is wrecking its second-largest city's plan to become the country's next business Mecca. REUTERS/Babu
Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy prays before giving mass at the Santi XII Apostoli (the Church of the Twelve Holy Apostles) in Rome March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Greenpeace activists light candles to mourn victims of the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in downtown Bucharest March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
People sunbathe by the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Montreal Canadiens' (3rd L - 2nd R) Colby Armstrong, Travis Moen and Ryan White try to score against Florida Panthers' Fillip Kuba (L) and Jacob Markstrom (R) during the first period of their NHL game in Sunrise, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
A relative of Ahmed Miraz, younger brother of noted Bangladeshi musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul mourns his death during his funeral in Dhaka March 10, 2013. According to the Bangladesh Railway police, the body of Miraz was recovered in the early hours of Sunday near Kuril Flyover in Dhaka. Miraz's family claimed that he was murdered by the Jamaat-e-Islami activists, as his elder brother Bulbul had testified against former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam in October 2012 at the court of International War Crimes Tribunal (ICT), local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man carries a sofa on his motorcycle on a highway near Kenya's capital Nairobi March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester, wearing a sweater in the colours of the Bulgarian national flag, sits on the tracks as demonstrators block the main railway station in Sofia March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Bulgarians took to the streets for a fourth Sunday in a row against monopolies and widespread corruption, demanding a stop to the planned sale of the cargo unit of ailing state railway operator BDZ and an audit of all privatisation deals. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
FC Thun's goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre shows the way out to a marten which was running on the pitch during the Swiss Super League match against FC Zurich in Thun March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A girl with Union Jack flags on her head watches a parade in Stanley, March 10, 2013. Voters in the remote British-ruled Falkland Islands hold a referendum on their future today that seeks to challenge Argentina's increasingly vocal sovereignty claim. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Cross-country skiers start during the Engadin Ski Marathon on the frozen Lake Sils near the village of Maloja March 10, 2013. More than 12,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Girls peer from behind a curtain into the men's section of a mosque as they prepare for prayers in the Bacho district of the southern province of Narathiwat March 10, 2013. The provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat were once part of a Malay sultanate before being annexed by Thailand in 1909 and resistance to Buddhist rule from Bangkok has existed for decades in the predominantly Muslim provinces. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men and boys fish in canoes in the Niger River in Gao, Mali, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mani Rana
