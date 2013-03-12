Editor's Choice

Mange Lal Singh (L) and Ram Bai (R), father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. Ravi Das camp is the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case including Singh reside at. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal