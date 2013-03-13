Editor's Choice
A Balinese man kicks up fire during the "Perang Api" ritual ahead of Nyepi day, which falls on Tuesday in Gianyar on the Indonesian island of Bali March 11, 2013. Nyepi is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu new year, where Hindus in Bali observe meditation and fasting, but are not allowed to work, cook, light lamps or conduct any other activities. REUTERS/Stringer
A racegoer, with all his previous race badges, poses for a photograph with his binoculars during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Roman Catholic nuns pray during a mass at Sao Paulo Cathedral March 12, 2013. Roman Catholic cardinals began their conclave inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel today to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
The body of a young Tunisian man, who set himself on fire, is seen at the main street of the capital Tunis March 12, 2013. The man set himself on fire on Tuesday in a gesture recalling the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose death ignited a revolt in Tunisia that echoed across the Arab world. Security forces and bystanders tried to extinguish the flames before the man was rushed to hospital, witnesses said. The reason for his action was not immediately clear. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli soldier guards as her comrades search for remains at the site of a helicopter crash in a field near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel March 12, 2013. The Israeli air force helicopter crashed in southern Israel on Tuesday killing its two pilots, the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) waves while in a boat during his visit to the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 12, 2013. South Korea and U.S. forces are conducting large-scale military drills, while the North is also gearing up for a massive military exercise. North Korea has accused the U.S. of using the military drills in the South as a launch pad for a nuclear war and has said to scrap the armistice with the U.S. that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KCNA
A whale shark approaches a feeder boat off the beach of Tan-awan, Oslob, in the southern Philippines island of Cebu March 1, 2013. Tan-awan, in the southern Philippines island of Cebu, used to be a sleepy village that never saw tourists unless they were lost or in transit. Yet now they flock there by the hundreds - to swim with whale sharks, the world's largest fish. Whale sharks are lured to the Tan-awan coastline of the Oslob district by fishermen who hand feed them small shrimp, drawing divers and snorkelers to see the highly sought-after animals, known as gentle giants of the sea. But the practice has sparked fierce debate on the internet and among biologists, who decry it as unnatural. REUTERS/David Loh
Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including those over 80 who will not vote in the conclave, celebrate Mass in St Peter's Basilica to pray for the election of the new pope. The Mass is called "Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the Election of the Roman Pontiff") and is open to the public. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Photographer Alexander James submerges a preserved Hamadryas laodamia butterfly during a demonstration of his work at his studio in London March 11, 2013. James creates still life images underwater often using butterflies, both living and dead, as part of the composition. The living butterflies are anaesthetised, and then encouraged into a state of hibernation allowing them to be photographed underwater. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Edinburgh International Festival director Jonathan Mills poses for a photograph during a news conference launching this year's festival programme in Edinburgh, Scotland March 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
People help a driver to move his bus after activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set fire to it during a nationwide strike in Dhaka March 12, 2013. Police on Monday arrested more than 200 opposition leaders, including BNP acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following a violent clash in front of their party office. The BNP announced a nationwide dawn-to-dusk shutdown on Tuesday, claiming that Monday's raid on the BNP office was an attack on the opposition 18-party rally, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People walk in a silent procession towards Belgrade's New Cemetery to pay their respects at a memorial service marking the 10th anniversary of the assassination of the late Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic, in Belgrade March 12, 2013. Laying flowers where a sniper struck, the political heirs of Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic paid tribute on Tuesday to the murdered reformer who led his overthrow and plotted the pro-Western path that they now follow. It was a gesture loaded with symbolism for Serbia 10 years to the day since the murder of Djindjic, with thousands of supporters expected to march through the capital, Belgrade, in his honour. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Poole Master falls, unseating jockey Tom Scudamore during the Specialty Handicap Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
European deputies hold placards with an exclamation mark to protest against a modification of the Hungarian constitution tending to reinforce the power of the government, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos
Vancouver Canucks' Mason Raymond (R) scores a goal on Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during the overtime shootout period of their NHL game in Columbus, Ohio March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A worker at a factory in Kfar Saba near Tel Aviv cuts fabric printed with U.S. flags ordered ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to Israel March 12, 2013. It was the most work the factory has had since Egyptian President Anwar Sadat visited Israel in 1977, owner Avi Marom said on Tuesday. The White House has yet to officially announce the dates for the trip, but Israeli news media have reported that Obama will arrive in Israel on March 20. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Supporters of Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga cheer during a political rally at the Kibera slums in the capital Nairobi, March 12, 2013. Allies of Kenya's defeated presidential contender Odinga filed a petition on Tuesday asking the High Court to compel the electoral commission and mobile operator Safaricom to release documents to bolster their claim the vote was stolen. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
A billboard with pictures of a lingerie model is seen in front of the Commune northwest of Medellin city, Colombia, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A member of the media takes pictures of the parabolic antennas of the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimetre/Submillimetre Array) project at the El Llano de Chajnantor in the Atacama desert, some 1730 km (1074 miles) north of Santiago and 5000 metres above sea level, March 12, 2013. ALMA will be inaugurated on Wednesday and is being constructed by the ESO (European Organisation for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere) with its partners NAOJ (National Astronomical Observatory of Japan) and NRAO (National Radio Astronomy Observatory). ALMA will have 66 high precision antennas which will work together as a single giant telescope to study the universe, molecular gas, dust of stars, galaxies and planetary systems, ESO said. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Youth worker Lara Pearce snowboards in the snow on the South Downs near Brighton in southern England March 12, 2013. Transport was disrupted on Tuesday following a second day of heavy snowfall in southern England. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man shovels snow off his car in a street of Cambrai, northern France, March 12, 2013 as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures returns to northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Security personnel holding umbrellas wait for delegates to arrive ahead of the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer
