Editor's Choice

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Roman Catholics celebrate the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>An elderly woman grabs the leg of a police officer as residents of Boeung Kak Lake community are arrested in a police truck during a protest in Phnom Penh March 13, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land dispute with a real estate development firm in the capital, and also appealed for the release of another resident, Yorm Bopha, from prison. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Police said civilian Wani was injured when members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire after a group of youths hurled stones at their vehicle while they were returning from a hospital where they had dropped off their colleagues who were injured in a militant attack on a paramilitary camp. Wani subsequently died, according to a hospital official. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>A boy looks back at a building damaged by what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>A woman cycles as she carries baskets to sell in a market near Lapdaung mountain in Sarlingyi township, Myanmar, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Cardinals are seen on a balcony as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>A boy looks inside the statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish have been removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Villagers protest against a copper mine project in front of Lapdaung hill during a visit by Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sarlingyi township March 13, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of the copper mine in northwestern Myanmar, prompted protests that were crushed by police, should be compensated before the project goes ahead, according to an official report published on Tuesday. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Faithful cheer as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the troubled Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, and said he would take the name Francis I. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION) </p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks near Saint Peter's Square in Rome, March 13, 2013. Rodman, who is being chaperoned by representatives of an Irish betting firm, said he travelled to Rome in support of a black pope. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>An image of a cat painted on a tree hole by Wang Yue is seen in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, March 13, 2013. Wang Yue, 23, has painted on 15 tree holes at a street in her hometown after her first try in January. Wang came up with the idea for her college graduation project, inspired by street graffiti arts and the bare tree holes in various shapes in her neighbourhood. REUTERS/Pillar Lee</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama smiles after meeting with the House Republican Conference members on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13, 2013. Obama addressed House members about trying to find solutions to the government's fiscal cutbacks, gun control and immigration. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Vanessa James (Top) and Morgan Cipres of France perform their pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Canada, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Third baseman David Wright of the U.S. fields a shot to put out Irving Falu of Puerto Rico at first base in the third inning of their 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>Afghan children from the Mobile Mini Circus Children (MMCC) perform during a show at the French Culture center in Kabul, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

<p>People pray after learning of the newly elected Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

