Editor's Choice

Louisa Davis (bottom L) and Sally Bawcombe kneel in front of the National Rifle Association headquarters dumore
Louisa Davis (bottom L) and Sally Bawcombe kneel in front of the National Rifle Association headquarters during a rally by the activist group "MomsRising" urging for sensible gun regulation in Fairfax, Virginia, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservativemore
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An activist affiliated to the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist covers her face with a shawl during the protemore
An activist affiliated to the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist covers her face with a shawl during the protest against an agreement to allow Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi of the Supreme Court to head the new administration to oversee the election, in Kathmandu March 14, 2013. Nepal's chief justice took over as the head of an interim unity government on Thursday, the country's main political parties said, a move aimed at ending a political deadlock in a nation still recovering from a decade of civil war. Newly-appointed Prime Minister Regmi replaced Maoist Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai under an agreement signed by the four major political parties and will head the new administration until a national election is held in either May or June. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mortar that belongs to the Free Syrian Army fighters, is pictured attached to a car to be pulled to the fmore
A mortar that belongs to the Free Syrian Army fighters, is pictured attached to a car to be pulled to the front line where clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are taking place, in Binnish in Idlib province March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout
Hotel guides walk at the Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People during of the fourth plenary memore
Hotel guides walk at the Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People during of the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Georgetown Hoyas' D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera (C) is sandwiched between Cincinnati Bearcats players Justin Jacksmore
Georgetown Hoyas' D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera (C) is sandwiched between Cincinnati Bearcats players Justin Jackson (L) and Shaquille Thomas as Smith-Rivera attempted a shot during the second half of their NCAA men's college basketball game at the 2013 Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 14, 2013. Georgetown won 62-43 to advance to the tournament semi-finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang (R) and an ethnic minority delegate look at China's newly-elected Presidentmore
China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang (R) and an ethnic minority delegate look at China's newly-elected President Xi Jinping signing an autograph for the delegate during the fourth plenary meeting of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2013. China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi as the country's new president on Thursday, completing the country's second orderly political succession since the Communist Party took power in 1949. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker looks out from the scoreboard displaying the players names for the England and New Zealand teams dmore
A worker looks out from the scoreboard displaying the players names for the England and New Zealand teams during the first day of the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen in Saint Peter's Square as he leads a mass in the Sistmore
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen in Saint Peter's Square as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille March 14, 2013. French public weather agemore
A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille March 14, 2013. French public weather agency Meteo France issued an orange alert warning of winds threatening southern French departments. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bamore
Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 14, 2013. Israeli and Palestinian officials welcomed the appointment of the new Pope, on Thursday wishing him success in leading the Catholic Church. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Orthodox monks hold icons and a cross during a protest against the introduction of biometric identificationmore
Orthodox monks hold icons and a cross during a protest against the introduction of biometric identification documents in front of Romania's Parliament Palace in Bucharest March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dumore
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to hold, aim, shoot and load a firearm along with other safety tips. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers arrest a young man during a protest against the killing of 16-yemore
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers arrest a young man during a protest against the killing of 16-year-old Kimani "Kiki" Gray who was killed in a shooting involving the NYPD, in the Brooklyn borough of New York March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Georgetown Hoyas' Nate Lubick (L) battles with Cincinnati Bearcats' Titus Rubles for a rebound during the fmore
Georgetown Hoyas' Nate Lubick (L) battles with Cincinnati Bearcats' Titus Rubles for a rebound during the first half in their NCAA men's college basketball game at the 2013 Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 14, 2013. At right are Hoyas' Mikael Hoppkins (3) and Bearcats' Justin Jackson (5). REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop at the Kozy Corners restaurmore
President Barack Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, in this July 5, 2012 White House handout photograph obtained on March 14, 2013. Math enthusiasts celebrate March 14 nationwide as Pi day. Pi is the mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout
Labourers sift harvested wheat in a field on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 14more
Labourers sift harvested wheat in a field on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 14, 2013. India is holding firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat despite falling global prices, setting the scene once again for piles of rotting grain, even though it needs to feed its half-a-billion poor. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rubin Kazan's Bebras Natcho (R) fights for the ball with Levante's Juanfran during their Europa League matcmore
Rubin Kazan's Bebras Natcho (R) fights for the ball with Levante's Juanfran during their Europa League match at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part in a wreath laying ceremony under a heavy snowfall at the Tomore
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part in a wreath laying ceremony under a heavy snowfall at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the walls of Moscow's Kremlin March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island omore
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island of South Korea, conduct a live shell firing drill to examine war fighting capabilities in the western sector of the front line, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 14, 2013. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and military officers attended the live shell firing drill. REUTERS/KCNA
Demonstrators wearing bags on their heads to protest "For a Europe of people versus a European Union of marmore
Demonstrators wearing bags on their heads to protest "For a Europe of people versus a European Union of markets" attend a news conference by members of The Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) outside Spain's Parliament in Madrid March 14, 2013. Spain will make it slightly easier for homeowners to fight eviction after Europe's highest court ruled that the country's mortgage laws were too hard on borrowers struggling to pay, dealing a blow to the country's banks. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An activist from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffles with police during a protestmore
An activist from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffles with police during a protest in Jammu March 14, 2013. Hundreds of the BJP activists on Thursday held a protest in Jammu against the killing of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Two militants hiding automatic rifles and grenades in cricket kit opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five CRPF personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A nun prays in Saint Peter's Square, a day after the election of Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglmore
A nun prays in Saint Peter's Square, a day after the election of Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray for guidance at a Rome basilica as he looks to usher a Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Palestinian labourers wait in line to cross into Israel at dawn at Hashmonaim checkpoint near the West Bankmore
Palestinian labourers wait in line to cross into Israel at dawn at Hashmonaim checkpoint near the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah March 14, 2013. Israel's system of checkpoints and restrictions in the occupied West Bank inflicts long-term damage on Palestinians' ability to compete in the global market, the World Bank said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
