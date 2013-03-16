Editors Choice

版本:
Guards run next to the hearse holding the body of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during his funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2013年 3月 16日

Guards run next to the hearse holding the body of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during his funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A member of the pacifist group Platform Against The BBVA covers himself in red paint to symbolise investments in armaments as he is led away by a policeman before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Spain's second biggest bank BBVA, at the Palacio Euskalduna in Bilbao March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

2013年 3月 16日

A member of the pacifist group Platform Against The BBVA covers himself in red paint to symbolise investments in armaments as he is led away by a policeman before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Spain's second biggest bank BBVA, at the Palacio Euskalduna in Bilbao March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Security personnel stand guard ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 16日

Security personnel stand guard ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Journalists stand inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2013年 3月 16日

Journalists stand inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Barclay's specialist trader Michael Pistillo shouts out a price just after the opening bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 3月 16日

Barclay's specialist trader Michael Pistillo shouts out a price just after the opening bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Senate usher stands during a debate at the Senate in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

2013年 3月 16日

A Senate usher stands during a debate at the Senate in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Syrians living in Jordan step on a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his father Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2013年 3月 16日

Syrians living in Jordan step on a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his father Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A woman holds a mobile phone next to an old closed bank branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2013年 3月 16日

A woman holds a mobile phone next to an old closed bank branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2013年 3月 16日

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Forensic technicians inspect the burnt body of a man (C) who was lynched in Zone 5 in Guatemala City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2013年 3月 16日

Forensic technicians inspect the burnt body of a man (C) who was lynched in Zone 5 in Guatemala City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Puerto Rico's dugout clears as players stream onto the field, joining teammates soon after defeating the U.S. in a 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

2013年 3月 16日

Puerto Rico's dugout clears as players stream onto the field, joining teammates soon after defeating the U.S. in a 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

The painting "Sitzender Akt, sich den Fuss trocknend" (Seated Nude Drying Her Foot) by Pablo Picasso during a press preview at the Museum Berggruen in Berlin March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 3月 16日

The painting "Sitzender Akt, sich den Fuss trocknend" (Seated Nude Drying Her Foot) by Pablo Picasso during a press preview at the Museum Berggruen in Berlin March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Racegoers stand on a bench during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 3月 16日

Racegoers stand on a bench during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain serves against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 3月 16日

Andy Murray of Britain serves against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A man talks on his telephone as customers walk through an Apple store in Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 3月 16日

A man talks on his telephone as customers walk through an Apple store in Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alexa Scimeca (Top) and Chris Knierim of the U.S. perform their free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 3月 16日

Alexa Scimeca (Top) and Chris Knierim of the U.S. perform their free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Syrian living in Jordan shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst Syrian opposition flags during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2013年 3月 16日

A Syrian living in Jordan shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst Syrian opposition flags during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Sergei Filin, artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, wipes his face during a news conference in a hospital in the western German city of Aachen March 15, 2013. Filin is in Aachen to recover from the January 17 acid attack. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 3月 16日

Sergei Filin, artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, wipes his face during a news conference in a hospital in the western German city of Aachen March 15, 2013. Filin is in Aachen to recover from the January 17 acid attack. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman walks during a heavy snow storm in central Minsk March 15, 2013. Cold and windy weather hit the Belarusian capital on Friday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2013年 3月 16日

A woman walks during a heavy snow storm in central Minsk March 15, 2013. Cold and windy weather hit the Belarusian capital on Friday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A soldier cries during the a funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS

2013年 3月 16日

A soldier cries during the a funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS

Early morning joggers (R) run next to the Reflecting Pool in Washington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2013年 3月 16日

Early morning joggers (R) run next to the Reflecting Pool in Washington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 3月 16日

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", smokes a cigarette while standing next to a painting of Jesus Christ in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2013年 3月 16日

Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", smokes a cigarette while standing next to a painting of Jesus Christ in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Lebanese policemen inspect the wreckage of a bus that overturned in an accident in Kahale, east Beirut March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

2013年 3月 16日

Lebanese policemen inspect the wreckage of a bus that overturned in an accident in Kahale, east Beirut March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

