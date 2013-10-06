A Syrian refugee girl walks near collected garbage as she carries a child in central Ankara October 5, 2013. Some 150 Syrians, mostly from villages near Syria's Aleppo, prefer to settle in the central Turkish capital instead of refugee camps run by the Turkish government. According to the families, this allows them to work as daily workers. Most of them collect plastic and paper garbage from the trash cans of buildings for recycling and sell it to make money. REUTERS/Umit Bektas